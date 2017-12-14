Billings named Exchange student of the month

RANTOUL — Haley Billings of Gifford has been chosen as the Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month.

The senior at Rantoul Township High School started the school year ranked 24th in her class of 155 with a 4.626 grade point average.

Billings’ school activities have included volleyball, basketball, powerlifting, track and softball.

She has been a member of student council all four years of high school, including co-president for two years.

Her honors or awards have included honor roll for 2 1/2 years, high honors one year and Eagle Effort Award in volleyball.

Her civic and volunteer activities: Country Health Care and Rehab, Rantoul food pantry and youth group.

Her work experience has included umpiring during the summer for the Rec Department and working at Gordyville for six years.

Billings plans to attend missionary school and work as a medical missionary for a couple of years through college to earn her RN license.