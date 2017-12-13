Three from RTHS tapped for leader seminars

RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School students Jonathan Gossett, Grace Hanson and Elle Couch have been selected to attend leadership seminars next summer.

Gossett and Hanson were selected as RTHS representatives at the Hugh O’Bryan Youth Leadership Seminar to be held at Illinois Wesleyan University. Couch will represent RTHS at the Illinois Leadership Seminar in June.

Gossett is a son of Lora and Mark Keyes of Rantoul and Tim and Jenny Gossett of Westfield, Ind.

Hanson’s parents are Mark and Kerry Hanson of Rantoul.

Couch is a daughter of Stacy Couch and a granddaughter of Judy and Terry Glazik of Rantoul.

The Hugh O’Brian and Illinois Leadership seminars are designed to bring a select group of high school sophomores with demonstrated leadership qualities together with a group of distinguished leaders in business, industry, science and government.

