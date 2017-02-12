FCA sets free meal for community at Rantoul Township High School

RANTOUL — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Rantoul Township High School will host a free gourmet meal for anyone in the community.

The meal is set for 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the high school cafetorium.

Sign-up for the meal is not required. Just show up and eat. The event is for anyone who wants to attend.

This marks the fourth year FCA will sponsor the meal.

Various organizations will also help with the event, including National Honor Society, the RTHS boys track and football teams and Interact.

Questions may be directed to Trisha Freeman at 892-6035.



