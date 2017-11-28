Rantoul City Schools taxes to increase

RANTOUL — The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 could see a tax rate increase of $75.27 in Rantoul City Schools taxes, although the hike likely won’t be that much.

RCS has never received the entire tax rate increase, and this year’s increase will likely be $33.17 at the most for a homeowner with a $100,000 home assessment.

The district’s total equalized assessed valuation for this year is projected to be $98,225,439 and $256,550 for new construction (last year was $369,790, and the year before it was $98,220). The estimate for this year’s EAV is up 0.3 percent.

The recommended proposed tax rate for this year is 5.05332, an increase of 23 cents over last year’s rate, which was 4.8275.

The board set the tax levy at its November meeting.



Learning more about funding formula

Board members are also attending meetings and learning more about the new funding formula for Illinois schools, which has 26 different elements.

RCS will provide data as it learns more information of the school funding formula.

The board stressed that this is a tentative tax levy, and it is still discussing the data and learning about the new evidence-based funding formula. The board will inform families in the district if there are any changes before board approval at the December meeting.

There will be no truth-in-taxation hearing because the district is not requesting an increase of more than 5 percent.



Lead water test results

In October, complying with the state’s safety and health requirements, RCS conducted testing of lead content in the water fountains and sinks in all buildings.

Overall, the lead content in the water falls within acceptable levels throughout the district except for:

— Two kitchen sinks at J.W. Eater Junior High, one kitchen sink at Broadmeadow and one sink at Pleasant Acres

— One classroom sink at Northview and 11 classroom sinks at Eastlawn. The 12 sinks are not the hallway water fountains and were already scheduled for demolition this summer.

RCS’ plan is to conduct follow-up tests for the faucets that were replaced. Written letters to parents were sent home, emailed and posted on RCS’ website to inform about the test results.

Health insurance

RCS made changes to its health insurance plan, increasing its overall health insurance amounts by 7.95 percent with the plan year being from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.

Employee premiums will increase $4.50/month ($54/year) for a single employee, while out-of-pocket max did not change, still at $4,000 ($8,000 for a family).

The district only pays for one copay of the three areas (hospitalization, MRI, outpatient procedure) instead of potentially up to three times for the three categories. This could potentially cost the employee $750 more maximum if he or she utilizes all the health reimbursement account benefits.

The district pays $2 million for health insurance premiums plus an additional $50,000 for HRA.



Personnel report

The board officially accepted the hire of Gail Kidd (Eater seventh-grade English/language arts and social science teacher) and recognized the changes of Pam McMannis (four-hour to seven-hour cook at Eastlawn), Sally Bemount (seven-hour to seven-and-a-half-hour cook at Eater) and Carrie Watson (from Northview to Pleasant Acres teaching assistant).

Also, the board accepted the resignation of Elizabeth Cooley (sixth-grade science/social science teacher) and announced the retirements of Jahala Gerst (Eater special education teacher), effective Jan. 12 and Maria McCarthy (Eater teacher), effective at the end of the 2021 school year.

The district and community thanked the school board members for their service on School Board Appreciation Day, including recognition for attending meetings, extracurricular events to support the schools and participating in professional development opportunities to learn how to become better board members.

The next RCS board meeting was moved to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at the RCS board room.

