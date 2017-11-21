RANTOUL — Tax matters – property tax levy, property tax appeal, bond refinance and the new state funding model – dominated action at the Nov. 13 RTHS board meeting.

The board approved a tentative levy of 2017 property taxes, payable in 2018, of $5.73 million. That’s an increase of 1.3 percent over last year’s tax extension, but

Superintendent Scott Amerio does not anticipate a change in the tax rate.

“Property owners should not see an increase in taxes from the high school district unless the value of their (individual) property goes up,” Amerio said.

He noted, however, that an unchanged tax rate depends on the equalized assessed value of the property within the district remaining the same. If the EAV rises, tax rate and tax bills go down. If the EAV declines, tax rate and tax bills will go up.

This year’s EAV is estimated at $181.96 million. That’s up from $179.5 million last year, Amerio said.

The levy increase is less than the Consumer Price Index increase of 2.1 percent and the Champaign County 5 percent property tax cap. Taxing bodies within the county are limited by whichever is lower.

A matter that could affect EAV eventually is a property tax appeal filed with the state Property Tax Appeal Board last year by Golfview Village Apartments. Golfview is asking that its assessed valuation be reduced from $12.3 million to $4.4 million. Due to a backlog of appeals that could delay resolution for three to five years, the RTHS board voted unanimously to authorize settlement of the appeal.

Amerio said the EAV would not be affected until the Chanute TIF district expires and properties within the district, including Golfview, are added to the tax rolls.

A second appeal by Golfview was filed this year with the county tax appeal board.

In another unanimous vote, the board agreed to refinance the 2010 Build America bonds through First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust. The district will realize a savings of about $25,000 annually through 2025.

Amerio told the board that the district has received all overdue state payments for mandated categoricals such as transportation and is also receiving base funding on time.

Base funding is the amount the district received from the state last year. The state will continue to pay that amount until new payments are determined through the new evidence-based funding model enacted this year.

The model aims to fund schools according to student needs. It takes into account 26 “essential elements” such as special education, low-income population, English learners and gifted students to determine staffing and funding needs.

“For every 20 students who are low-income, you should have one full-time core teacher,” Amerio said. “(For upper- and middle-income) students you should have one full-time core teacher for every 25 kids.”

The base funding minimum (the amount formerly received from the state) is added to the local capacity target (the amount available from local sources) to determine the adequacy target (the cost of meeting student needs).

Districts are divided into four tiers according to how closely they meet adequacy targets. Neediest districts (Tier 1) are the first to receive new money. Amerio said RTHS is at 67 percent of its adequacy target of about $10 million and thus falls into Tier 2.

“A lot of the schools in this area are in Tier 2,” Amerio said.

He believes the model will bring in an additional $79,000 annually.

Amerio said the model provides two additional benefits. Though the model makes staffing recommendations, implementation remains in the hands of district board members and administrators. It also provides concrete information to communicate with legislators when funding issues arise.

For more information, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=jx6Q-NPfBg8. Because the video was produced before the bill was passed, there are some discrepancies in details.

Math department offerings were highlighted at the meeting. Student Emma Larsen described how she determined that taking advanced placement calculus next year rather than advanced placement statistics would best serve her college major choice. Students Kaylie Wilson, Lyndsay Jordahl and Dynasty Brandon demonstrated projects they had undertaken for their AP statistics class.

Amerio reported the district advisory board, which is made up of representatives from RTHS and the feeder schools, met last month to discuss the results of the sophomore survey. The survey goal was to determine how to ease student transition to high school.

“What really helps the kids with the transition is peer-to-peer interaction,” Amerio said.

RTHS will seek additional opportunities for such interaction, for example recruiting students to participate in feeder-school reading nights. Another possibility is facilitating teacher collaboration between districts, Amerio said.

Other actions taken by the board include approval of a proposal for the track team to participate at an Indiana meet in February and an agreement with Forum Fitness Center providing district employees with discounted passes.

In personnel matters, the board accepted Sara Hafer’s resignation from special education and testing coordinator and approved the appointment of Ashley Bryan to the position. Teacher Aide Keowanna Lawson’s resignation was also accepted. Other appointments approved were John Heep as volunteer basketball coach, Travis Vaughn as volunteer assistant boys basketball coach, Chris Wagner as assistant basketball coach and Megan Simms as Anime Club sponsor.

The board convened a special meeting Oct. 16 to hold a closed session discussion of two student discipline cases. Both students were expelled to the READY program, Amerio said.

