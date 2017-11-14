Friday deadline for madrigal dinner tickets

RANTOUL — Tickets are now on sale for the Rantoul Township High School madrigal dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.
A vegetarian option is available in addition to the regular menu. Note: The dinner will be held on Saturday night, and not on Friday and Saturday as in years past.
Tickets may be reserved by calling the school’s main office at 892-2151. Deadline is Friday, Nov. 17.
Comments
