Fisher school promotes Family Reading Night

FISHER — Children in grades K-6 at Fisher Grade School are eligible to participate in the annual Illinois Family Reading Night Thursday, Nov. 16, according to Kelly Friedlein, school librarian.

“Turn off your televisions and computer games and bring out some family reading material and enjoy some time well spent reading with your families,” Friedlein said.

Those students who read with their families are asked to bring in their signed participation slips for a chance to win a prize. There will be one winner per grade level, K-6.

The winner of each grade level will receive books and a poster. One grand prize winner will be drawn from all entries and will receive lunch out with Principal Jim Moxley and a friend of their choice.

The class with the largest percentage of participation will win a book collection for their classroom. Students will need to return their participation slips by Monday, Nov. 20, and the winners will be announced the next day.

Friedlein asked parents to encourage their children to participate “because families that read together grow together.”





