Motley named Exchange Club student of the month

RANTOUL — Jared Motley of Rantoul has been named Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month.

The Rantoul Township High School senior is a son of Jeremy and Patricia Motley. He ranks first in his class of 155 students with a grade point average of 5.678.

Motley’s school activities have included soccer, track, National Honor Society, freshman mentor, Eagle marching band, Eagle pep band and Eagle concert band.

He served as track captain as a junior and band saxophone section leader as a junior and senior.

Motley’s honors/awards have included varsity letter in soccer and track, high honor roll, Academic Achievement (highest GPA on the track team), Excellence in Spanish 1 and 2, Excellence in Orientation to Industrial Technology, academic letters, Excellence in Intro to Business, Excellence in Social Science.

Also, Excellence in Chemistry, Excellence in Honors English 2, perfect attendance, scholar athlete, Scholar Athlete Exemplar Award, all-state seventh place in 4x400 relay track, Okaw Valley conference track, track most improved, Trig-Star winner, Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering team member, three-sport athlete, Excellence in Honors English 3, Excellence in Social Science and Excellence in Honors Physics.

Motley has been involved in a number of civic and volunteer activities. They include American Lutheran Church vacation Bible school group leader, church handbell choir, church praise band, community Christmas dinner with the track team, volunteer at Gifford 5K with the track team, Eagle marching band car wash and church trunk or treat.

His work experience has included mowing lawns.

Motley plans to attend college. He has not decided on his major and which college he will attend.

