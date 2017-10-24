RCS continues to weigh options for closed Myna Thompson school building

The next step in the fate of the Myna Thompson School was discussed during recent Rantoul City Schools meetings.

RANTOUL — Meetings were recently held to discuss the next step for the Myna Thompson building, but a final decision is still yet to be determined, Rantoul City Schools Superintendent Michelle Ramage said at Thursday’s RCS school board meeting.

The building’s R4 zoning means it is “geared toward high-density residential and similar uses, like a bed-and-breakfast, gyms, rehab facilities and schools,” Ramage said. But the village board let RCS know that the village would be willing to discuss rezoning the building to a commercial zoning.

The building will soon officially be abandoned, with the water being shut off, pipes being drained, and electricity and boilers being shut off.

“When that happens, it starts to deteriorate faster,” Ramage said, adding that the insurance rate of the building will not be changed once it is abandoned.

The decision to abandon the building, instead of continuing to fully maintain it while it is not being used, was made as a cost-cutting move that will save the district money. Additionally, one of the boilers in the building was deemed unsafe, and it would cost nearly $10,000 to repair the boiler or to shut the unsafe boiler down and run just one boiler.

A quote will also soon be obtained by the district to see if a demolition of the building is feasible. As soon as the district gets an update on the estimate for how much a demolition will cost, it will hold another meeting concerning what to do with the building.

“(That does not) mean that’s what we’re doing,” Ramage said of a demolition. “It just means that we’re gathering information for all of our options of what the next step will be.”

The district will still be maintaining the building even when it is officially abandoned so that it doesn’t go to shambles and to discourage potential vandalism. For instance, the janitorial staff will continue to check the building to make sure there is no vandalism or other issues inside the building.

As for potentially valuable items still inside the building, options are still being pursued. Eugene Hanses, an attorney for the school district, suggested to Ramage that instead of an auction for potentially valuable items, to pull the items out and sell them in the parking lot — typically, items in old buildings do not hold as much value as many people would think, according to Hanses. Ramage said the district will have “people in the know” go through the building to determine if there are any items of value.

The building formerly housed the Champaign-Ford Regional Office of Education, which moved to Champaign.



Tennis court proposal

Rantoul Park Board President Gary Hardin updated the RCS board on the proposal for potential changes to the tennis courts at Wabash Park next to J.W. Eater Junior High School.

One option is to convert three of the six courts to parking and change the other three courts for multi-sport use, and possibly move the tennis courts to a parking lot south of Forum Fitness Center on the former Chanute Air Force Base.

“I just want to get you involved in the planning,” Hardin told the board, adding that he still is planning to discuss the matter with other park board members.

The target date to begin the potential move is March.

Hardin said the poor condition of the tennis courts is probably due to a drainage problem coming off the Eater grounds.



Eastlawn updates

Eastlawn Principal Rudy Puente gave a presentation updating the board on what’s new at the school.

There have been quite a few changes, including new classes, programs and teachers, Puente said. Eastlawn recently hired a bilingual assistant principal, five new teachers, three new teaching assistants and speech language pathology services, all of which Puente said are “greatly needed services” with an influx of more students.

Another key addition to Eastlawn is increased space via flexible seating: “It offers a more personalized and practical way to maneuver through tasks,” Puente said.

He touched on five essential benefits the additional space provides: choice, community, collaboration, movement and comfort. All of these aspects have helped the young students learn better while encouraging shared space/supplies, and they have made it easier for them to work in small groups in a more calm, focused and productive environment.



Personnel report

The board accepted a pair of resignations (Tiffany Nagle, Eater seventh-grade science teacher; and Beverly Unzicker, cook) while accepting three new hires (Brandy Ashby, Broadmeadow teaching assistant; Whitney Brown, Broadmeadow pre-kindergarten teaching assistant; and Rani Brandon, Eater teaching assistant).



Other notes

— The district’s mandated water testing for lead was conducted Oct. 6, and the results will most likely come in sometime this week.

— RCS Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Frerichs gave a rundown of the latest PARCC, FASTBRIDGE and Next Steps in Guided Reading assessment scores. Overall, the students at RCS scored, on average, 10-15 percent below other students in the state on PARCC. Math was deemed an overall area of concern while English/language arts has begun to show some upward trends.

— Mid-Illinois Concrete & Excavation removed a concrete pad at the Eastlawn playground and added a ramp at Northview Elementary not originally included in the original scope of work. Also, it was determined a bike rack was not needed at Northview. The change order came to a total of $5,650.

— The next RCS board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Pleasant Acres (moved up two days earlier from the originally scheduled meeting), and the December meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at the Robert D. Little Board Room (moved up one week from the originally scheduled meeting).

