Ludlow school loses $6,000 worth of textbooks to leak

LUDLOW — Ludlow Grade School lost about $6,000 worth of textbooks from a recent classroom water leak.

Superintendent Dru Lobmaster told the school board at last week’s meeting that faulty gutters were blamed for the problem. The room where the books had been kept has a relatively new roof.

Lost were My Math curriculum and reading curriculum books.

Lobmaster said the school district had a warranty on the roof, which was installed by Advanced Roofing. She said she submitted a claim to the district’s insurance company, which said it was the roofing company that needs to compensate the school district for the damage because it is not covered by insurance.

The leak occurred when school was not in session recently and was discovered Oct. 12, Lobmaster said.

She said it is not the first leak the school has had.

In other business, the board approved changing the school calendar. The calendar originally called for no classes Nov. 10 due to a teacher institute. Classes will be held that day, and the teacher institute will be moved to a date to be determined.

Principal Tanya Turner reported parent-teacher conferences will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, and all morning Saturday, Oct. 27.

Turner also reported she had met with a new parent-teacher club. The next meeting of the club will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at the school.

