Fisher student's efforts raise more than $3,300 for hurricane victims

Selling caramel apples at Fisher school events was one of the fundraising activities that senior Alayna Stalter held to raise more than $3,300 for vicitims of Hurricane Harvey.

FISHER — What started as a small fundraiser by a Fisher High School senior has generated several thousand dollars.

Alyna Stalter started out to have one fundraiser for victims of Hurricane Harvey. It branched out from there. Her efforts resulted in collecting $3,308.38.

Matt Jokisch, organizer of the Bunnie Volunteer Club and a teacher in Fisher schools, called Stalter’s hurricane-relief efforts “amazing” and said, “I’ve never had a member raise this much money all on their own. It is truly noteworthy.”

Stalter said the effort began after she learned that the home of a friend of hers, Eduardo Avalos, who had moved down to Texas after his freshman year, suffered extensive hurricane damage.

“It motivated me to do something,” Stalter said. “All he had left was a couple little random things like a basketball and a TV mounted on some boxes.”

Avalos, who lived in Houston, told Stalter, “There was a lot of stuff lost, and when they got back it was all trashed.”

The family is now living in a hotel.

Stalter began by collecting donations from individuals and businesses around the Fisher community. She said she then began getting the community more involved in the effort. She held 50/50 raffles at volleyball and football games, sold caramel apples, which were donated by County Market of Gibson City, and held a Your Change Makes a Difference collection effort in the Fisher schools. That collection itself raised more than $1,600.

Stalter sent the entire collection via check through the International Disaster Emergency Service last week.

Giving back is nothing new for those involved with the Bunnie Volunteer Club, of which Stalter has been a member since her freshman year. The program started seven years ago.

Jokisch said youngsters can take part in the club beginning in their seventh-grade year.

Every year, the club cleans up the bushes and the rest of the grounds in front of the high school. The club also volunteers throughout the community. The club will help with a trunk or treat party Oct. 28.

“We’ve had lots of kids do really neat projects over the years,” said Jokisch, who started the club, noting that the youngsters take part in organized volunteer efforts until they are seniors, when they can set up their own projects, which Stalter did.

“She really worked her tail off,” Jokisch said. “She’s one of those kids, you’re not going to have to worry about being self-motivated. She has a big heart and is a hard worker.”

In recogntion of those seniors who organize their own projects, they are able to display a cord at graduation.

“And that’s nice ... to show the kid has put their time in,” said Jokisch, who teaches history at the junior high and high school at Fisher.

Stalter said it is not only a good feeling for her to help others, it is heart-warming to see how people in the community are willing to help. (A thank-you letter to the editor appears in this week’s opinion section of the Press.)

“It’s definitely been overwhelming to see how much people want to donate and want to help,” Stalter said. “It’s so amazing to see how generous people are.”

The senior, who excels academically at Fisher High, also participates in track year-round and plays soccer. She also likes to spend time with her animals — cats, dogs and a horse — “and hang out with friends whenever I get some time.”

Stalter plans to major in animal sciences in college with a goal of being a veterinarian, vet tech or animal nurse. She has not decided where she will attend college.

And don’t be surprised if the high school senior doesn’t confine her college activities to academics.

Said Stalter, “I will definitely help out in any way I can while in college.”

