Auditor: Fisher school finances are sound

FISHER — The Fisher school district’s auditor told the board that its finances are in good shape.

Russell Leigh said that in two areas — healthy fund balances and controlled spending — that he can tell the district practices good stewardship of resources.

Leigh noted at last week’s monthly meeting that spending was down in fiscal year 2017 compared to the year before. And he said the fund balances can see the district through in these times of vagaries in state funding and when the state aid is actually sent.

He also made note of the amount of money that is owed by the state to just Fisher teachers and retirees — $838,000. Leigh said he foresees a time when that liability will become school districts’ responsibility in light of the state’s vast liabilities in unfunded pension systems.

Leigh said the district did not garner the highest financial ranking a district could achieve —recognition. Instead Fisher falls in the review category. Leigh said that is because of the district’s relatively high level of debt. But the debt service for the construction of the new grade school in 2003 and substantial renovation of the junior/senior high several years ago is covered by the county 1-cent sales tax that goes to the school district.



Entrepreneurial program

The board approved participating in the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship, Effingham, Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program beginning in the 2019-20 school year.

According to the Midland website, CEO is a year-long course designed to utilize partnerships that provide an overview of business development and processes. Local businesses would partner with area schools to create project-based experiences for students by providing funding, expertise, meeting space, business tours, and one-on-one mentoring.

Students visit area businesses, will learn from guest speakers, participate in a class business, write business plans and start and operate their own businesses.

Students would learn business concepts through the experiential CEO class and would develop skills in problem-solving , teamwork, self-motivation, responsibility, higher-order thinking, communication, and inquiry.

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district plans to participate in the program. Now Rantoul Township High School officials are showing interest as well.



Out with the old

The board approved the disposal of excess property from the industrial arts class space. Superintendent Barb Thompson said the new industrial technology teacher is clearing obsolete equipment.

Some items will be scrapped; some items with value can be sold by sealed bid or perhaps an online auction site.

Students are helping with the sorting and creating descriptions. Some of the machines are more than 70 years old, and neither parts nor manuals can be found for them.



Service contract approved

The board also approved a $15,000 two-year service contract with Garratt Callahan of Addison for water treatment and chemical supply for the heating/air conditioning system in the junior/senior high.

The board also approved a snow removal contract with Dennis Martin Excavation, Fisher, for snow removal at $95/hour.

The board selected a delegate and alternate for the state school board association meeting next month. Becky Landers will serve as delegate and Corky Emberson, alternate.

Also the board granted two maternity leaves to Hilary Turek from November-January and Chelsie Leffelman from early April-the end of the year.

