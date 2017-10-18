An improv moment: Spontaneity will abound with RTHS theater production

RANTOUL — Student actors at Rantoul Township High School will improvise when they put on their play next month.

Anyone going to all three shows is likely to see something different each night as the drama club presents an improv show “created on the spot by the students,” director Mikel Matthews said.

“While we’ve done a number of plays that have incorporated improvisation into them, this is the first play that is entirely improv.”

Improv theater is defined as “the form of theater, often comedy, in which most or all of what is performed is unplanned or unscripted: created spontaneously by the performers. In its purest form, the dialogue, action, story and characters are created collaboratively by the players as the improvisation unfolds in present time, without use of an already prepared, written script.”

Matthews has plenty of history in improv and said such plays are enjoyable for both the actors and the audience.

“I have an improvisational background,” he said. “I still go and see one once in a while.”

Matthews occasionally will go to see performances of the Improv Mafia, the troupe that he started at Illinois State University, and has been part of a troupe in Champaign for about a decade.

The RTHS instructor has also done commedia dell’arte — a semi-improv version, an old Italian form of theater.

“You put character types on a general story,” Matthews said.

“With the group we’ve got, they’ve taken to long-form improv so well, which is what my specialty is.”

One of the plays is called “The Fiasco,” that Matthews’ Champaign troupe has performed.

He said improv performances can be quite enjoyable.

“It’s very freeing,” he said. “It lets you go in a lot of places you wouldn’t normally expect. For my money, it’s some of the best acting skills that you can have to put you in the moment like nothing else.”

Matthews said the actor who is good at improv is not necessarily someone quick on his or her feet.

“It’s someone who will commit to the character that they’re creating and sort of follow through with what’s happening,” he said. “Clever improv fails a lot.”

While it helps to have a good sense of humor, “people who you normally wouldn’t consider funny can be super good in improv.”

Performances will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 2-4 in the RTHS cafetorium.

The ensemble includes Ocean Beard, Victor Bradley, Bria Connelly, Ezekiel Mullings and Simon Walker.

Stage manager is Grace Hanson.

