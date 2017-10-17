RTHS board hears tax appeal update

RANTOUL — Rantoul Township continues to challenge a property tax appeal filed by Golfview Village Apartments, Superintendent Scott Amerio said at the Oct. 9 school board meeting.

The property is assessed at about $12.3 million. The property owners believe it should be assessed at $4.4 million to be comparable to similar properties in the state, Amerio said. RTHS’ stand is that because it was part of Chanute Air Force Base, there are no comparable properties elsewhere in the state.

“That’s nearly an $8 million reduction in EAV (equalized assessed value),” Amerio said. “We agree it’s not comparable because it’s former Air Force property. The only comparable property is South Pointe. (South Pointe) is on the market, but they’re having a hard time selling it because there aren’t comparable properties. That fits our argument.”

The property tax appeal was challenged last year at the county level and is now before the state Property Tax Appeal Board. Due to the PTAB backlog, resolution could take up to three years.



Police services renewed

In a unanimous vote, the board approved an agreement with the village for provision of police services during home football and boys basketball games. The agreement was changed this year to allow for automatic renewal of the agreement unless either party wants to revisit it.

The district is billed according to the regular hourly rate of the officer assigned. Amerio estimated the number of games to be between 15 and 20 each school year.

The board also unanimously approved the appointments of Angela Krickovich, district treasurer, and Terry Huckstep, district secretary, to be Freedom of Information Act officers; Clint Anderson and Tony Worthington as assistant wrestling coaches; Rani Brandon and April Barnett as assistant girls basketball coaches; and accepted the resignation of ISS Supervisor Teresa Turner.

Included in the vote approving the consent agenda was a minor language amendment to a board policy regarding instructional materials.

Amerio told the board the state owes the district more than $135,000 in mandated categorical payments from last school year. He expects the state to make good on the payments.



Presentations to board

Special education teachers Michelle Strater, Brittani Miller, Michelle Tatar, Dede Graham and vocal teacher Andrea Welty-Peachey, assisted by students, made a presentation to the board.

One student described an art project and her participation in Interact Club. A group of students from Miller’s functional health class reported on posters and a video they made during a study of self esteem.

Another student described how the “hidden disability” of anxiety makes school difficult for her, but that with the assistance of staff she is now planning her transition to college.

Welty-Peachey led a group of students through a music activity.



Parent-teacher relations

In an effort to improve teacher-parent relations, Principal Todd Wilson had asked teachers to make five parent contacts per week. But he told the board he hadn’t followed up so he has put a system in place to monitor those contacts and recognize teachers who comply.

Contacts include face-to-face meetings, phone calls, emails and “great news cards.”

Wilson also told the board that as of first quarter midterm, nearly 93 percent of seniors, 85 percent of juniors, 86 percent of sophomores and nearly 90 percent of freshmen are passing their classes.

“I wish we could put this data on the school report card for the world to see,” board member Jeremy Larson said.

Amerio also reported he is gathering data from the freshmen and sophomore classes on their transition to high school. The information will be provided to the district advisory board at its meeting later this month.

At a special meeting Oct. 2, the board voted to expel a student to an alternative school program from Oct. 3, 2017, to Oct. 3, 2019.

