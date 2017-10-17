PVO school district receives $22,000 grant

ROYAL — The Prairieview-Ogden School District has received more than $22,000 in grant money.
The district was awarded a Small, Rural Schools Achievement Program Grant. The grant provides assistance to rural schools to fund initiatives aimed at improving academic achievement.
Superintendent Vic White said the district will spend $22,387 on Chromebooks. Money will also be used to pay for service to keep the computers functioning.
In other news:
• The district substitute extracurricular supervision pay from $45 to $60 per night.
• The board approved the Music in the Parks field trip to St. Louis April 20 and 21
• The board also approved posting the Illinois School Report Card on the PVO website once it is received.
• The board recognized the PVO baseball team for winning the regional and sectional tournaments and being the first team in PVO’s baseball history to play in State.
• The board approved Jennifer Anderson as Scholastic Bowl coach for 2017-18 and Keith Cunningham as the volunteer Scholastic Bowl coach for 2017-18.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.