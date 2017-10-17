PVO school district receives $22,000 grant

ROYAL — The Prairieview-Ogden School District has received more than $22,000 in grant money.

The district was awarded a Small, Rural Schools Achievement Program Grant. The grant provides assistance to rural schools to fund initiatives aimed at improving academic achievement.

Superintendent Vic White said the district will spend $22,387 on Chromebooks. Money will also be used to pay for service to keep the computers functioning.

In other news:

• The district substitute extracurricular supervision pay from $45 to $60 per night.

• The board approved the Music in the Parks field trip to St. Louis April 20 and 21

• The board also approved posting the Illinois School Report Card on the PVO website once it is received.

• The board recognized the PVO baseball team for winning the regional and sectional tournaments and being the first team in PVO’s baseball history to play in State.

• The board approved Jennifer Anderson as Scholastic Bowl coach for 2017-18 and Keith Cunningham as the volunteer Scholastic Bowl coach for 2017-18.

