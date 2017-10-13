FISHER — The Fisher Grade School Library is sponsoring a book fair this year with the theme “Wild West Book Fair: Saddle up and Read!”
The book fair will be open from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 19, during parent-teacher conferences.
Parents are welcome to come and purchase books anytime the fair is open.
The grade school students will be bringing home a flyer with assorted titles that are available at the book fair.
Call the school library at 897-1133 with questions.
Profits from the book fair go toward the purchase of RIF (Reading Is Fundamental) books for students in grades K-4, and any additional funds will be used to purchase library books for the library.
The book fair web address is http://bookfairs.scholastic.com/homepage/fisherelementaryschool1
