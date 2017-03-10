Wilson named Exchange Club student of the month

RANTOUL — Kaylie Wilson has been named Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month.

The Rantoul Township High School senior lives in Thomasboro with her parents, Todd and Tammy Wilson. She started the school year ranked fourth in her class of 155 students with a grade point average of 5.506.

Her school activities have included volleyball, basketball, track, student council, FFA, National Honor Society and Eagle Mentoring Program/Reach.

School or civic offices or committee chairs held include student council representative, NHS co-president and vice president and Rantoul Rowdies leader.

Wilson has won a number of honors/awards. They include academic letter, Excellence in Biology, Excellence in Art Foundations, Excellence in Honors Geometry, Greenhand and Star Greenhand and Chapter degree in FFA, Excellence in Honors Algebra, Excellence in Spanish 2 Communication, Excellence in Honors English, Excellence in Honors Pre-Calculus, Excellence in Zoology/Honors Anatomy and Physiology, American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State, RTHS honor roll, most rebounds in girls basketball, Scholar Athlete in volleyball and basketball, Tri-Sport Athlete and Student-Athlete Exemplar Award.

Wilson has been involved in several civic and volunteer activities. They include Fellowship of Christian Athletes dinner, Christmas caroling with the basketball team, eighth-grade mixer, incoming freshman open house, freshman orientation, FFA petting zoo, boys track invite, Feed the Farmers, Senior Survivor and El Salvador mission trip.

Her work experience includes youth softball, baseball and basketball scorekeeper, concession stand worker and babysitter.

Following high school graduation, Wilson plans to attend a four-year university, where she will major in kinesiology or exercise science to become an athletic trainer at a clinic and at a high school.

