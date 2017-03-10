RTHS student group brings out red, white and blue to show support

RANTOUL — Members of the Rantoul Rowdies student organization at Rantoul Township High School showed their patriotic side at a volleyball game last week. Not to mention their singing abilities.

The student-led organization showed up wearing red, white and blue while cheering on the Eagles. And then the students did something more. They accompanied Faith Johnson in singing the national anthem before the game.

“Our student section (decides) a theme for every home game for football, volleyball or basketball,” Principal Todd Wilson said. “It’s a completely student-led organization.

They decided they wanted a red, white and blue theme.”

Wilson said he didn’t know if it had anything to do with recent sporting events nationwide in which some athletes opt to kneel rather than stand during the playing of “The Star Spangled Banner” to protest police brutality.

“I just think we’ve got some great kids,” Wilson said. “I loved the fact they were all there in red, white and blue. Our student who was (going to sing) the national anthem came over and said, ‘The Rowdies are going to sing it with me.’”

The cheering section served as Johnson’s backup singers.

“They were singing it loud and proud. Just like she was,” Wilson said.

“This is a testament to how neat our kids are. We never really have to say too much to our Rowdies. They police themselves. They make sure they’re cheering positively” — cheering for the Eagles rather than against the opposition.

