PVO shows bus drivers, principal the money

ROYAL — Pay for some bus drivers and a principal will increase in the Prairieview-Ogden school district.

At its monthly meeting, the school board approved raising the substitute bus driver pay from $27 to $30 per route, field trip/extracurricular bus driver pay from $9.50 to $10.50 per hour and substitute cook pay from $9.50 to $10 per hour.

The board also approved a three-year contact for Principal Jeff Isenhower.

He will receive a 3 percent raise, the same amount that the district’s certified teachers will receive.

The board approved the FY 18 school budget that is $27,854 in the red.

With anticipated revenues followed by estimated expenses in parentheses, the budget includes education, $2,974,182 ($2,975,939); building, $349,365 ($358,270); and transportation, $193,508 ($183,700) for a total of $3,490,055 ($3,517,909).

In other business, the board:

— Approved hiring Lynette Craven as the full-time paraprofessional to replace Billie Hayes.

— Recognized receiving an e-rate technology federal grant of $5,850 to reimburse internet costs.

— Learned that district enrollment is 254 and 19 preschool students for a total of 273. That is an increase of 19 students from last year.

— Approved the hiring of Mike Behrens as assistant seventh/eighth-grade girls basketball coach for the 2017-18 school year.

— Approved the audit conducted by Russell Leigh and Associates, which found no abnormalities, according to White.

— Approved hiring Bethany Dewese as a part-time paraprofessional to help in both kindergarten classes for the school year.

