PVO shows bus drivers, principal the money

ROYAL — Pay for some bus drivers and a principal will increase in the Prairieview-Ogden school district.
At its monthly meeting, the school board approved raising the substitute bus driver pay from $27 to $30 per route, field trip/extracurricular bus driver pay from $9.50 to $10.50 per hour and substitute cook pay from $9.50 to $10 per hour.
The board also approved a three-year contact for Principal Jeff Isenhower.
He will receive a 3 percent raise, the same amount that the district’s certified teachers will receive.
The board approved the FY 18 school budget that is $27,854 in the red.
With anticipated revenues followed by estimated expenses in parentheses, the budget includes education, $2,974,182 ($2,975,939); building, $349,365 ($358,270); and transportation, $193,508 ($183,700) for a total of $3,490,055 ($3,517,909).
In other business, the board:
— Approved hiring Lynette Craven as the full-time paraprofessional to replace Billie Hayes.
— Recognized receiving an e-rate technology federal grant of $5,850 to reimburse internet costs.
— Learned that district enrollment is 254 and 19 preschool students for a total of 273. That is an increase of 19 students from last year.
— Approved the hiring of Mike Behrens as assistant seventh/eighth-grade girls basketball coach for the 2017-18 school year.
— Approved the audit conducted by Russell Leigh and Associates, which found no abnormalities, according to White.
— Approved hiring Bethany Dewese as a part-time paraprofessional to help in both kindergarten classes for the school year.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.