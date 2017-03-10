Armstrong class of 1967 to reunite

ARMSTRONG — The 50-year class reunion for the Armstrong High School class of 1967 will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Danville Country Club, 2718 Denmark Road, Danville.

Registration begins at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner buffet at 7 p.m.

For reservations and more information, contact Anita Schluter Wilson at 815-939-4347.



