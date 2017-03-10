Armstrong class of 1967 to reunite

ARMSTRONG — The 50-year class reunion for the Armstrong High School class of 1967 will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Danville Country Club, 2718 Denmark Road, Danville.
Registration begins at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner buffet at 7 p.m.
For reservations and more information, contact Anita Schluter Wilson at 815-939-4347.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.