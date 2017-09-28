Fourth-grade teacher Metzger joins staff at Fisher

FISHER — Todd Metzger has joined the teaching ranks at Fisher Grade School as a fourth-grade teacher.

Metzger grew up in the area, having been born and raised in Mahomet. He attended the University of Illinois, where he majored in elementary education. His thoughts on Fisher before taking this job was that it was a small town that had an ”amazing fair in the summertime.”

He said he has found the community to be a good place to be.

Metzger said Fisher is a tight-knot community, and he can see all the parent support as well as the support from the other teachers and faculty members in the building.

Metzger said he could do not think of a better situation to start his career in teaching and said the support from everyone is beyond belief.