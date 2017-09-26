RCS details 2017-18 budget at September board meeting

RANTOUL — The Rantoul City Schools board heard a rundown of the budget for the 2017-18 school year at last week’s meeting.

The general state aid given to Illinois schools has a new funding formula using a new evidence-based model based on 27 factors, including staff-to-student ratios, number of specialists (including physical education, art and music teachers), number of guidance counselors and nurses, amount of librarians/tech assistants, and principal, assistant principals and secretary.

Federal funding for RCS includes grant programs such as the Title III Language Instruction Programs for Limited English Proficient Students ($30,000), Individuals with Disabilities Education Act for special education ($450,000) and preschool funding ($22,335), all of which is the same amount of funding RCS received last year.

Also included in federal funding is the Every Student Succeeds Act ($1,047,912, an increase of $134,972 from last year and some of which goes to St. Malachy), Medicaid ($140,000, which is $25,000 more than RCS received last year) and national school lunch ($1,023,000, which is $33,000 more than RCS received in 2016-17).

There is a $5,696,633 difference between RCS’ total revenue and expenditures. The total expenditures are $27,813,644 while the total revenue is $22,117,011. And if the bond projects of $5,139,000 are taken out of the overall budget info, the total deficit is only $557,633.

In looking at just the operating funds within the entire budget, the expenditures are $19,590,449, and the total revenue number is $19,411,495 for a difference of $178,954. The operating funds, consisting of the following funds, education, operations and maintenance, transportation and working cash, result in the overall negative balance of $178,954. The education fund is the only one of those funds in the red, at $414,539, but all the other operating funds are in the black, resulting in the lower overall negative balance.

RCS also added four administrators and four junior high teachers and reduced the number of school administration managers by two and the number of teaching assistants by three.

RCS has budgeted for an overall fund balance of $10,932,154 in the black. This means RCS can operate without outside funding for a little less than six months, which the auditor and the state recommend, according to the auditor, Russ Leigh, who presented the Annual Financial Report this same night. There are many unknowns with state funding and likely TRS cost shifts so the district is preparing for those unknowns.

“The auditor praised the district for being fiscally sound once again,” Superintendent Michelle Ramage said, “as we will be better prepared for when the state likely will run out of funds to pay districts this spring and for when the state shifts TRS payments to school districts.”



Donations

More than $1,000 worth of donations were made over the last month.

J.W. Eater Junior High’s prostate cancer donation totaled $157, and the Rantoul Rec Department’s PTO pool event racked up nearly $300 in donations on Aug. 23. The board also offered its appreciation to those who volunteered at the Rec Department’s event, including Syndrea Porter, Emily Little, Toni Pelszynski, Diana Mendoza and Kim Spencer.

“Thank you to the teachers and administrators who were able to stop by or brought their family to swim — too many to list. You know I’ll forget someone,” Ramage said.

Nearly $250 of staff cash was donated to the American Cancer Society through the Rantoul Cancer Walk, and at the event, staff donated more than 600 bags of chips and 100 individual bags of cookies, which is an additional $500 of staff donations. Any leftover items were delivered to the local food pantry within the Community Service Center.

“Thank you so much, RCS. You make us proud,” Ramage said.



Building and grounds update

Pleasant Acres had a drainage issue at a cost of $26,000.

Ramage said she hopes the Broadmeadow and Pleasant Acres playgrounds, which have undergone renovations, will be open soon.

“Since the board meeting, the occupancy permit paperwork is in progress, and we see the opening happening very, very soon — if only the hot weather would cease,” Ramage said.

The next round of projects, including plumbing upgrades for RCS, could begin as early as the winter and spring breaks and would take place only during the breaks themselves.

The board also agreed to reconvene its Myna Thompson committee to discuss short- and long-term plans on what to do with the building.



New SRO

The board announced that RCS School Resource Officer Thane Jackson will be called overseas for military duty some time this year.

The Rantoul Police Department hired officer Matthew Bross as Jackson’s temporary replacement. Bross, who had shadowed Jackson during the last week or so, will attend SRO training Oct. 9-13.



Personnel report

The board this month also officially accepted the hires of Nicole Wilcoxon (Eater physical education teacher), Brittany Coleman (Eater science teacher), Chelsea Sult (special education teacher at Broadmeadow and Northview) and Leah Shadix (Eastlawn kindergarten teacher).

The board accepted the resignations of Marke Hatfield (Eater P.E. teacher), Johnnie Choate (Eater science teacher) and John Isberg (Eater special ed teacher).

Additional educational support personnel were hired: Teresa Turner (teacher’s assistant), Daniel Traenkenschuh (Broadmeadow bilingual TA), Alan Paul (Northview TA), Tammy Jackson (Pleasant Acres TA), Martin Wilson (Eater second shift custodian), Kurt Swan (Eastlawn clerical worker), Shana Bartell (St. Malachy TA) and Yubanna Salinas (Eastlawn bilingual interpreter).

Additional resignations came from Kyle Patterson (Northview TA), Michael Willis (Eater TA) and Dawn Rigg (Eastlawn clerical worker).



The board also:

— Heard from Tracy Dace and Eboni Button, who gave a presentation on the DREAAM House program for at-risk children.

— Announced the annual financial report was approved. The board had two minimal findings, one of which is typical of a district the size of RCS expecting to hire more people for better internal control of funds. The annual financial report is posted on the RCS website.

— Announced the next regular RCS board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at Eastlawn Elementary School, and the November board meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Pleasant Acres Elementary School.

