New funding law good for RTHS

RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School will benefit from the new school funding formula signed into law by Gov. Bruce Rauner at the end of August.

“Under this model we will receive more from the state than we did last year,” Superintendent Scott Amerio told the school board at the September meeting.

How much won’t be known until October or November.

“The Illinois State Board of Education is still crunching the numbers,” Amerio said.

The new formula is described as evidenced-based. Amerio explained that it takes into account 14 or 15 characteristics of a district such as enrollment, the number of students receiving free or reduced lunches and the number of students with individualized educational plans. The result is the district’s financial adequacy target or the amount of funding required to provide students with the education they need.

RTHS is at 67 percent of its adequacy target, Amerio said.

General state aid payments for the current school year had been held up until the bill was signed. RTHS has since received two payments, Amerio said. The state is still behind on mandated categorical payments for 2016-2017 and owes RTHS $150,000.

The additional funding generated by the new funding formula should cover the deficit in the 2017-2018 budget, Amerio said. He based the budget on revenues received in 2016-2017 because the law stipulates that no district would receive less than it did last year. The budget shows anticipated revenues of $10.6 million and anticipated expenditures of $11.4 million.

Since the budget was presented to the board in July, education fund expenses were pushed up by a 22 percent increase in health insurance premiums. Revenues are down about $30,000 due to a 23 percent decrease in corporate personal property replacement tax receipts, Amerio said.

A budget hearing was held prior to the board meeting. The budget was passed 6-0 at the meeting. Board member Janet Brotherton was absent.

In other financial matters, Amerio said the time has come to refinance $4 million in 2010 Build America bonds. The federal subsidy for the bonds has decreased, so a refinance would save the district about $12,000 annually. The 2025 maturity date would not change.

“Our goal is to have a local bank pick this up so we can avoid some red tape,” Amerio said.

The board is likely to act on the matter in October or November.

Amerio gave an update on the Twin Lakes tax assessment appeal. The district dropped its appeal, but the county pursued it to the state property tax appeal board. The property owners have asked that the assessment be reduced from $3.5 million to $950,000. The amount of Twin Lakes’ tax bill that goes to RTHS would drop by about $25,000, which in turn would be spread out among taxpayers in the form of a higher tax rate. It could take three to five years for the appeal to be decided.

The county school facilities sales tax brought in $51,727 this month, Amerio reported.

The board voted on two additional matters. Upchurch Group, Mattoon, was selected to be district architect; and approval was given on one policy regarding unpaid meal charges and minor language amendments to six additional policies.



Other business

In other business, the board honored past board presidents Mary Bolser, Marla Deem and Kelly Foster.

The board also heard a choir performance and learned that the first choir concert will be Oct. 18 and the first band concert Oct. 25.

New hires include math teacher Polly Kroha, cook Danielle Day and teacher aide Latasha Jackson. Mari Mermelstein was appointed senior class sponsor; Brittani Miller as assistant student council advisor and Nick Cole as boys assistant track coach.

At special meeting Sept. 18, the board voted to suspend a student to an alternative safe school program for two years, Amerio said.

news@rantoulpress.com





