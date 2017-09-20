Fisher High hall of fame to induct Shields

FISHER — William L. Shields will be honored as the Fisher High School Hall of Fame inductee for 2017.

Shields, class of 1979, has been an entrepreneur and leader in the aviation electronics industry for the past 25 years. He will make a presentation to the Fisher High School student body at 12:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, in the Fisher High School gymnasium.

Shields will also be recognized at the Fisher vs. Heyworth homecoming football game that evening and at a community reception from 3:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the high school.

Criteria considered for hall of fame selection include achievements in career field; willingness to share experiences with current Fisher High School students; contributions to society; positive contributions as a role model; and recognition by peers.



About the honoree

A son of Wayne and Grade Shields, after graduation from FHS, Bill Shields attended Southern Illinois University and earned an associate degree in aviation electronics technology.

Beginning as an avionics technician, Shields steadily worked his way from the hands-on technical work to the engineering and certification aspects of aircraft modifications. During this growth, Shields held engineering and leadership positions for several industry organizations, including Rockwell Collins, Gulfstream, Hawker Beechcraft and more.

With nearly 25 years of experience under his belt, Shields founded his own consulting company, 3S Certification, which was delegated by the Federal Aviation Administration as an organization-designation authorization and granted approval authority for the certification requirements of modifications to all types of civilian aircraft.

With a natural entrepreneurial spirit, Shields grew 3S, as well as several other subsidiary companies, becoming a leader in the aviation industry. Following the sale of 3S, Shields has been focusing on the certification of innovative aircraft technologies related to reducing fuel consumption during airline operations.

In 2013, Shields, and his wife, Stacey, started a grass-finished beef operation in Bois D’Arc, Mo., where they live. They have one daughter, Peyson, who resides in Kansas City, Mo.



Homecoming, alumni week activities

Fisher High School and the Fisher Alumni Association and Foundation are collaborating to provide Alumni Week activities during the Fisher High School 2017 homecoming.

The 25-year (1992) and 50-year (1967) alumni will be recognized during the homecoming parade, the football game and at an alumni reception. The schedule for the events follow:

Wednesday, Sept. 27

The homecoming parade will be held 7-8:30 p.m., honoring the classes of 1992 and 1967 and hall of fame honoree Williams Shields, class of 1979.

Past graduating classes are invited to participate in the homecoming parade. Contact Bob Lindsay at Fisher High School (217-897-1225) or Robert.lindsay@fisherk12.org for more parade information.



Friday, Sept. 27

Hall of fame student presentation: Shields will have lunch at the high school and give a school tour from 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. He will give a student body presentation from 12:45-1:15 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the student presentation.

In the football game, Fisher will take on Heyworth at 7 p.m.



Coffee and light refreshments and Bunnie trivia contest will be available in the alumni association tent, and Shields will be available in the press box during the game to meet with friends and family and will be publicly recognized at halftime of the game.



Saturday, Sept. 30

An alumni/foundation reception will be held at the high school.

Light refreshments will be available. FHS alumni, teachers, friends and the community are invited to attend. During the reception, the classes of 1992, 1967 and Shields will be honored.

A social hour/junior-senior high tours will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Shields will be recognized, as well as the classes of 1992 and 1967 from 4:30-5:15 p.m.

Members from each of the honored classes will be recognized, and there will be a time for a representative from each class to tell stories and memories related to their high school experiences.



