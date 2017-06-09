Junior high school to host STEM night Thursday

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — J.W. Eater Junior High School will host its inaugural STEM family night from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the new Innovation Center and in the staff parking lot.
Activities will include STEM challenges, smart house demonstrations, push cart races and a visit from staff at Volition.
The event is open to the public.
STEM stands for "science, technology, engineering and math."
