Junior high school to host STEM night Thursday

Push cart races will be among the features at the inaugural STEM night Thursday, Sept. 7, at J.W. Eater Junior High School.

RANTOUL — J.W. Eater Junior High School will host its inaugural STEM family night from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the new Innovation Center and in the staff parking lot.

Activities will include STEM challenges, smart house demonstrations, push cart races and a visit from staff at Volition.

The event is open to the public.

STEM stands for "science, technology, engineering and math."

