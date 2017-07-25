Fisher school online registration in place

FISHER — The Fisher schools superintendent found the new online registration procedure easy to use. Barb Thompson told the board she was happy to be the guinea pig for the online roll-out and found the process simple.

Junior/senior high Principal Jon Kelly said the system has been put into place with lots of help from staff. Parents of grade schoolers will be able to register them online as well.

In-person registration at the grade school is set for Aug. 2 and 3 and at the junior/senior high Aug. 7 and 8 from 1-4 and 5-7:30 p.m. There are still forms that must be signed and handed in. Parents can print those off and return them to school.

Parents can also pay for lunches online. A 3 percent fee will be charged for each financial transaction. But junior high athletic fees must still be paid in person.

A teachers’ institute is scheduled for Aug. 15. First day of school will be the next day with a 2:30 p.m. early dismissal.

The board also approved spending $13,000 for Springfield Electric to replace the lighting in the grade school gym with LED lights. Thompson said the project is expected to save $2,100 annually in energy and maintenance costs. So the new lights will pay for themselves in just under eight years.

“It’s so dim in there,” Thompson said.

Also grade school Principal Jim Moxley updated the board on summer maintenance and painting projects undertaken this summer.

“I have a quest to repaint this entire school before I retire,” Moxley said. “I have two more summers.”

The painting chores are part of Moxley’s contract. The school was built in 2003.

Thompson has scheduled a walk-through of both buildings for 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, preceding the next regular meeting. The half-million dollar roof replacement of the high school gym will be on display then.

Also Kelly told the board that 85 percent of the high schoolers who took AP calculus earned college credit for their efforts. The state average is 65 percent.

Board member Mike Estes complimented the Fisher staff.

“You prepared them well,” he said, adding that he noticed while attending his son’s recent graduation from the University of Illinois’ College of ACES that three other

Fisher grads received their diplomas as well, one of them a bronze tablet recipient.

“That’s 10 percent of their class,” Estes said.

Also Thompson told the board she is waiting to see what happens in Springfield with funding before she prepares next year’s budget. She said the first general state payment is supposed to be sent out Aug. 10.

“We could open without it, but that’s not true for others,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the district received some state transportation and special education funding at the end of June so the deficit spending in the year ending June 30 was much smaller in the education fund — $113,000 — than anticipated last year.

The board also approved the district’s Title I plan — federal funding — that is used entirely at the grade school. Moxley said the money will be spent on math and reading intervention and social and emotional learning-behavior expectations and remediation.

What the school calls its Rockin’ Routines is implemented by breaking the entire school into groups, and the teachers each address proper behaviors for the cafeteria, the restrooms and the bus. Direct instruction will be done quarterly for grades K-3 and for grades 4-6, at the beginning and end of the year.

A parent addressed the board several months ago about bullying her daughter faced. The Rockin’ Routines program has been implemented in part so all students are instructed uniformly on acceptable and unacceptable behavior.

