Fisher school registration dates set

FISHER — Registration times and dates for the 2017-18 school year has been scheduled in the Fisher school district.

Registration for grades K-6 will be held 1-4 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3.

Registration for grades 7-12 will be 1-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Aug. 7 and 8.

Evening hours will be reserved for those unable to register during the daytime hours.

All students enrolling in kindergarten or any student enrolling for the first time in Illinois must have an eye examination. The eye exam must be performed by a licensed optometrist or medical doctor who performs eye exams and is licensed by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations. All eye exams must be completed within one year prior to Oct. 15.

Also, all children must complete a physical examination and up-to-date immunizations prior to entering Illinois schools for the first time, prior to the date of entering kindergarten, prior to entering sixth grade and prior to entering ninth grade.

Illinois law requires all children entering kindergarten, second grade and sixth grade to have a complete dental exam.

Students registering at the high school building need to bring their social security card with them.

Junior high students will be able to pay for their yearbooks at this time.

























