Area residents earn honors at DACC, EIU

DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College’s list of honor students for the spring 2017 semester has been released.

A student must carry 12 or more credit hours and 4.0 average to be included on the president’s list. To be included on the honor’s List, a student must carry 12 or more credit hours and have a 3.5) grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Area students making the honors list include:

Armstrong: honors list — Lance Fulton.

Paxton: president’s list — Stacie Hays.

Potomac: president’s list — Tamela Hoskins. Honors list — Dustin Creighton, Jeffrey Creighton, Brianna Lance and Ashley Masengale.

Rantoul: president’s list — Jennifer Chounard.



Eastern Illinois University

CHARLESTON — Deans list for the spring 2017 semester has been released at Eastern Illinois University.

Area residents making the list:

Gifford: Peyton Childress

Penfield: Meghan Vinson

Potomac: Kirstyn Showalter

Rantoul: Gabriella Blakley, Erin Croft and Amber Taylor



