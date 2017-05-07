Area residents earn honors at DACC, EIU

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College’s list of honor students for the spring 2017 semester has been released.
A student must carry 12 or more credit hours and 4.0 average to be included on the president’s list. To be included on the honor’s List, a student must carry 12 or more credit hours and have a 3.5) grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Area students making the honors list include:
Armstrong: honors list — Lance Fulton.
Paxton: president’s list — Stacie Hays.
Potomac: president’s list — Tamela Hoskins. Honors list — Dustin Creighton, Jeffrey Creighton, Brianna Lance and Ashley Masengale.
Rantoul: president’s list — Jennifer Chounard.
Eastern Illinois University
CHARLESTON — Deans list for the spring 2017 semester has been released at Eastern Illinois University.
Area residents making the list:
Gifford: Peyton Childress
Penfield: Meghan Vinson
Potomac: Kirstyn Showalter
Rantoul: Gabriella Blakley, Erin Croft and Amber Taylor
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.