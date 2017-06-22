Armstrong High honor roll released

ARMSTRONG — Second-semester honor roll has been released at Armstrong Township High School.



HIGH HONORS (4.0 grade point average or higher)

Seniors — Holley Hambleton and Ashlyn Logue

Juniors — Carla Gann, Madison Gayheart, Morgan Harding, Hollianne Logue and Dalacie Singh

Sophomores — Dalton Loschen, McKenzie Loy, Sydney O’Brien, Sarah Porter, Marissa Rush and Nicole Sprague

Freshmen — Madison Pollitt, Natalie Schluter and Jaedyn Vela



HONORS (3.5-399)

Seniors — Tyler Cain, Courtney Fancil, Trinity Fitzsimmons, Braden Franzen, Hayley Hambleton, Christian Hudson, Alyssa Hunt and Riley Williams

Juniors — Shelby Loy, Ellie Masengale, Asia Pearman, Shawn Reardon, Makayla Stewart, Grace Tetley, Kyerra Townsend and Tessa VanOstrand

Sophomores — Madison Buhr, Nicholas Cannon, Keegan Cunningham, Bryce Franzen, Gabrielle Hudson, Julia Mulvaney, Grace Reynolds, Kayla Roe and Arianna Ulman

Freshmen — Jordyn Dillman, Chase Fancil, Johnathan Lyons, Evan McCarty, Emily Rogers and Joei Younker.



HONORABLE MENTION (3.0-3.49)

Seniors — Riley Bishop, Raegan Cunningham, Bryce Dillman, Trevor Elliott, Grace Irvin, Jordan Park, Jordan Rush, Angela Sieberns, Brandon Smith and Jason Sollars

Juniors — Sarah Edenburn, Anastaisha Fitzsimmons, Katie Moulden, Kyle Reitmeier, Madison Wilcoxen and Zane Wright

Sophomores — Zach Birge, Aidan Cunningham, Austin Keen, Hannah Kocher, Dakotah McCoy and Jonathan Mockbee

Freshmen — Johnathan Bensyl, Cheyenne Cade, Caleb Elliott, Aidan Fitzsimmons, Jonathan Hudson, Matticin Huls, Gaven Lund, Morgan Pecchenino and Logan Porter