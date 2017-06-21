Registration schedule set for RTHS

RANTOUL — Registration for current Rantoul Township High School students will be held from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Parents will need to bring proof of residency in the form of a current lease, utility bill or driver’s license. During registration, students will get their class schedule, student handbook and student ID.

Students will also be able to purchase a yearbook and order a class t-shirt. Class t-shirts will be $10.

REACH mentors will also be available to give tours of the building and assist incoming freshmen get acclimated.



New enrollment, registration

For students who are new to RTHS, visit the office to start the enrollment process. Office hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

To start the enrollment process, the following items are required:

Proof of residency in the form of a current lease or utility bill; identification; student’s birth certificate; transcript from previous school (if available) and health records.

For questions about enrollment, contact Brooke Billings, assistant principal, at 217-892-6132 or bab@rths.k12.il.us.

Additional information is available at www.rths193.org.



