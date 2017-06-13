Rantoul woman earns high school diploma through McDonald's program

RANTOUL — McDonald’s restaurant employee Debra Wenrick is the first restaurant team member from local owner/operator Wayne Jarosh’s location in Rantoul to earn her high school diploma through McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program.

Wenrick was honored with a graduation ceremony June 6 at the restaurant.

The Archways to Opportunity programs support restaurant employees across the country in pursuing their educational goals, whether it’s earning their high school diploma, pursuing a college degree or learning English through the “English Under the Arches” program.

Wenrick is the current people department manager for the Rantoul McDonald’s, and she has been working for McDonald’s for more than 13 years. When given the chance to participate in Archways to Opportunity, Wenrick quickly enrolled in McDonald’s Career Online High School program as she only had a few classes to take to complete her high school diploma requirements.

Wenrick is now a high school graduate and plans to continue to serve and work with her customers and crewmembers.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Debra and what she has accomplished, both for herself and her family,” said Jarosh. “Debra isn’t just a great employee and team member; she is an inspiration and role model who her co-workers can look up to. Archways to Opportunity truly provides my employees with opportunities to better themselves, and I’m very happy that Debra was able to reach this personal milestone through this program.”

Jarosh said McDonald’s promotes workforce education to support the business and ensure employee success and advancement. McDonald’s provides employees with tools and world-class training that help them succeed. Archways to Opportunity is not a one-size-fits-all solution, but an overarching education strategy that meets people where they are.



For more information about McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program please visit http://www.archwaystoopportunity.com/.







