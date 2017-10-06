RTHS class of 1977 reunion set in July

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School class of 1977 will hold its 40-year reunion.
The event is set for two days — at 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, at The Esquire in downtown Champaign and at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Knights of Columbus building in Rantoul.
Contact Penny Thompson for more info.
All classes are invited.
