Heart surgery didn't stop volunteer from securing grant money for PVO

ROYAL — Marcia Schlueter had a rough year.

She was unable to be out and about in the way she was used to while she recovered from open heart surgery.

“I was computer bound,” Schlueter said.

Computer-bound Schlueter proved beneficial for Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary School.

Schlueter said she and her husband, Lester, get emails from the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program about a contest to benefit schools every year.

Since she was recovering, she decided to enter the contest. Usually, her husband is the one who enters.

She won.

Schlueter said she received a call from the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program saying that her entry had been chosen in December.

“I thought it was a prank call,” she said.

Schlueter directed the program to give her winnings to PVO North Elementary School.

PVO North will use the $2,500 to buy supplemental math, reading and science materials, Superintendent Vic White said.

“The teachers, staff and especially the students are very thankful for Mrs. Schlueter directing the American’s Farmers Grow Communities $2,500 award to North Elementary to purchase supplemental materials that were on the teacher wish list.”

The purpose is to make a positive impact in farm communities by partnering with farmers to support causes that reflect the makeup and character of rural America.

Other winners have donated their funds to food banks, emergency response organizations and FFA programs.

The program sponsored by the Monsanto Fund was open to people living in a county that had either 30,000 acres of corn, soybeans or cotton or 30,00 acres of vegetables. Winners must also be actively engage in farming at least 250 acres of corn, soybean or cotton or 40 acres of open field vegetables or 10 acres of tomatoes, peppers or cucumbers.

“I will enter again,” Schlueter said. “It wasn’t hard to do at all, and it was to decide who was going to get the money.”

nmaberry@news-gazette.com

