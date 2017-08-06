RANTOUL — Fourth quarter honor roll and Principal Academic Challenge awards have been released at St. Malachy School.

HIGHEST (ALL As)

Fourth grade — Jacob Fox and Hannah Shields

Fifth grade — Blake Bermingham, Elizabeth Handal, Savannah Ihnen and Angelle Wrobel.

Sixth grade — Aiden Pacunas and Danica Wrobel

Seventh grade — Delaney Fullenkamp and Alex Reynolds

Eighth grade — Amairany Bueno

HIGH (ALL As and Bs)

Fourth grade — Cooper Anderson, Amelia Dams, Jaylen McElmurry and Eli Neitzel

Fifth grade — Jordan Casteel, Ross Gawenda, Evan Larson, Rylen Martinez, Hannah Palomar and Savannah Shumate

Sixth grade — Cabott Craft, Isaiah Gianessi, Marin Leng, Sheila Navarrete, Caleb Neitzel and Eli Wilhelm

Seventh grade — Nathan Kelley and Dawson Magrini

Eighth grade — Emily Gawenda, Amber Kennedy, Autumn Kennedy and Charlotte Thompson



PRINCIPAL ACADEMIC CHALLENGE AWARD

The award goes to students who raise their level of achievement at least one letter grade in one or more academic subjects while not dropping a letter grade in the same subject areas.

Fourth grade — Jacob Fox and Hannah Shields

Seventh grade — Delaney Fullenkamp, Jessica Villa, Alex Reynolds and Diamond Taylor

Eighth grade — Amairany Bueno and Dalia Ortiz