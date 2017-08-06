- Our Sites
RANTOUL — Fourth quarter honor roll and Principal Academic Challenge awards have been released at St. Malachy School.
HIGHEST (ALL As)
Fourth grade — Jacob Fox and Hannah Shields
Fifth grade — Blake Bermingham, Elizabeth Handal, Savannah Ihnen and Angelle Wrobel.
Sixth grade — Aiden Pacunas and Danica Wrobel
Seventh grade — Delaney Fullenkamp and Alex Reynolds
Eighth grade — Amairany Bueno
HIGH (ALL As and Bs)
Fourth grade — Cooper Anderson, Amelia Dams, Jaylen McElmurry and Eli Neitzel
Fifth grade — Jordan Casteel, Ross Gawenda, Evan Larson, Rylen Martinez, Hannah Palomar and Savannah Shumate
Sixth grade — Cabott Craft, Isaiah Gianessi, Marin Leng, Sheila Navarrete, Caleb Neitzel and Eli Wilhelm
Seventh grade — Nathan Kelley and Dawson Magrini
Eighth grade — Emily Gawenda, Amber Kennedy, Autumn Kennedy and Charlotte Thompson
PRINCIPAL ACADEMIC CHALLENGE AWARD
The award goes to students who raise their level of achievement at least one letter grade in one or more academic subjects while not dropping a letter grade in the same subject areas.
Fourth grade — Jacob Fox and Hannah Shields
Seventh grade — Delaney Fullenkamp, Jessica Villa, Alex Reynolds and Diamond Taylor
Eighth grade — Amairany Bueno and Dalia Ortiz
