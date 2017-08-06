Ludlow fourth quarter honor roll released

LUDLOW — Ludlow Grade School has released honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period.

Second grade

Honors — Caleb Bradbury, Elizabeth Fultz, Madison O’Neill, Marcus Patton and Cheyanne Zook

Third grade

Honors — Jazmine Aguirre

Honorable mention — Cameron Hardin and Travis Stone

Fourth grade

Honors — Ava Martin, Michael Wease, Gwennievere Bradbury, Jallyssa Corbin, Nadine Koziarz, Chanell Rice and Phoebe Skipper

Honorable mention — Mason Spegal

Fifth grade

Honors — Daniel Hodge

Honorable mention — HaleyJo O’Neill

Sixth grade

Honors — Gadiel Cruz, Makayla Duke, Caydin List, Blake Nelson, Jacob Shingleton, Triston Stone, Zashenka Valencia and Natilee Walston.

Honorable mention — Jeffrey Garcia, Jaydon Parrish and Tony Rangel

Seventh grade

Honors — Christian Crandall and Sarah Lord

Eighth grade

Honors — Brandon Lord

Honorable mention — Payton Carr