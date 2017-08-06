Ludlow fourth quarter honor roll released

- Our Sites
LUDLOW — Ludlow Grade School has released honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period.
Second grade
Honors — Caleb Bradbury, Elizabeth Fultz, Madison O’Neill, Marcus Patton and Cheyanne Zook
Third grade
Honors — Jazmine Aguirre
Honorable mention — Cameron Hardin and Travis Stone
Fourth grade
Honors — Ava Martin, Michael Wease, Gwennievere Bradbury, Jallyssa Corbin, Nadine Koziarz, Chanell Rice and Phoebe Skipper
Honorable mention — Mason Spegal
Fifth grade
Honors — Daniel Hodge
Honorable mention — HaleyJo O’Neill
Sixth grade
Honors — Gadiel Cruz, Makayla Duke, Caydin List, Blake Nelson, Jacob Shingleton, Triston Stone, Zashenka Valencia and Natilee Walston.
Honorable mention — Jeffrey Garcia, Jaydon Parrish and Tony Rangel
Seventh grade
Honors — Christian Crandall and Sarah Lord
Eighth grade
Honors — Brandon Lord
Honorable mention — Payton Carr
