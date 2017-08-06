Class of 1972 reunion cancelled

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School class of 1972 45-year reunion has been cancelled.
The reunion had been planned for Saturday, June 18, at T&T in Rantoul. It was cancelled due to lack of interest, according to planners.
A 50-year reunion will be planned for 2022.
