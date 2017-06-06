PVO releases fourth quarter honor roll

FLATVILLE — Fourth quarter honor roll has been released for the 2016-17 school year at Prairieview-Ogden Junior High School.

HIGHEST HONORS

Eighth grade — Evan Schmitz, Lukas Hutcherson and Mazie Ronk.

Seventh grade — Kennedi Burnett, Ben Cunningham, Hannah Fox, Jessica Palmer and Taylor Wells.

HIGH HONORS

Eighth grade — Crayton Burnett, Chloee Knight and Brayden Wendt.

Seventh grade — Ella Armstrong, Abby Behrens, Anna Crites, Avian Gerdes, Ashlyn Lannert, Emma Parkinson and Luke Stegall.

HONORS

Eighth grade — Rylee Clements, Aaron Wagner-Dillman and Kaylee Ward.

Seventh grade — Alanna Bensyl, Brady Gabbard, Keaton Nolan and Kendra Riddle.