It hasn't been so easy for 'Breezy'

Bresly “Breezy” Espinoza-Olivo is shown with her mother, Yoana Olivo, and sister, Joselyn Espinoza at last week’s Rantoul Exchange Club ACE Award recognition. At left is Exchange Club President Janet Brotherton.

RANTOUL — When it comes to hard work, recent Rantoul Township High School graduate “Breezy” Espinoza-Olivo doesn’t turn up her nose. She turns up her sleeves.

Spare time is a rarity for the teen, who immigrated from Mexico at age 2 and who credits her parents for her work ethic.

At one time working two jobs while also attending high school, enrolled in the Parkland College certified nursing assistant program and helping with her two younger sisters at home, Espinoza-Olivo still maintained one of the highest grade point averages (4.97) at RTHS during her recently completed senior year. And, oh yes, she also fit in time to be the top player on the RTHS basketball team.

Homework often lasted until the wee hours of the morning — in plenty of time for 4 1/2 hours of sleep before rolling out of bed to start the day over again.

Attitude and effort weren’t just words for the recent senior graduate.

“Through high school I always put in the extra effort and maintained good grades, kept a good attitude and stayed determined to push myself hard,” Espinoza-Olivo said. “My passion for working hard for what I want has finally paid off.”

The winner of this year’s Rantoul Exchange Club ACE Award, which goes to the graduating senior who overcomes adversity to excel, will enroll at Danville Area Community College this fall to work toward becoming a pediatric nurse and will play basketball.

When Espinoza-Olivo came to this country with her parents as a toddler, she left behind most of her extended family. She quickly learned English. Because her parents, Jose Espinoza and Yoana Olivo, speak little English, she serves as a translator for them and has served as a liaison for herself and her two younger sisters.

RTHS guidance counselor Julie Kavanaugh has little doubt Espinoza-Olivo will succeed.

Kavanaugh said Espinoza-Olivo became independent at a young age — growing up quicker than many young people because of what she has been through. When she was in sixth grade, she moved back to Mexico with her family for passport renewal and returned to the U.S. the following year.

“Due to some family circumstances during her high school years, she had to grow up quickly and assume a bigger role in running a household,” Kavanaugh said. “She is one of the most determined young ladies I’ve had the pleasure of working with.”

Espinoza-Olivo will be the first one in her family to attend college. Due to her residency situation, she is not allowed to receive government financial aid for her education, so she has worked two jobs — at Dairy Queen and Wal-Mart. On Wednesday, she began a new summer job as a CNA at Country Health nursing home in Gifford. She will work there full time in the summer and part time during the school year.

Kavanaugh said she knows one day Espinoza-Olivo will be “an outstanding nurse.”

The honoree said a lack of medical care for some family members, including her grandmother, who was a role model, spurred her to go into nursing as one way of helping others.

She exhibited that quality of caring recently when a woman collapsed and stopped breathing in the bathroom at Wal-Mart. Espinoza-Olivo and another employee administered CPR, and the woman began breathing again. She was rushed to the hospital, but, unfortunately, died.

Espinoza-Olivo said there are two events in her life of which she is most proud — being accepted into the CNA program at Parkland College while she was still a student at RTHS, and being able to continue her athletic career at Danville Area Community College.

“I have always dreamed of playing basketball at the next level,” she said, noting that she received a scholarship that will pay for her tuition.

Espinoza-Olivo, whose real first name is Bresly (a seventh-grade teacher began calling her “Breezy” when he had trouble with her real name), was a spark plug for the Eagles basketball team. She earned a varsity letter all four years of high school and was named first-team all-conference as a senior and played in two all-star games.

In one she earned the sportsmanship award and won the team MVP.

Espinoza-Olivo broke the single-game scoring record (19 points) at this year’s Battle of the Border All-Star game between eastern Illinois and western Indiana seniors.

She was also named a scholar athlete three times in high school.

Espinoza-Olivo believes she can meet a major need in this country as more people will require nursing care and more will immigrate into the U.S. who need interpreters.

Espinoza-Olivo said she has no problem being busy almost constantly.

“I know things have to be done, so therefore I get them done,” she said.

Everyone has to adjust when they get thrown into new surroundings, whether it be in a new town or a new school or a new country. Espinoza-Olivo said people have to learn to be flexible.

“School-wise it doesn’t really matter where you go; you just have to cope and learn their way. It was kind of hard at first (moving back to Mexico for a year). I had almost never spoken Spanish and actually had to write stuff. They actually had an English class, and I would say, ‘You’re not saying that right,’” she said with a laugh.

“You have good moments; you have bad moments. It all depends on how you react and (handle) the situation. Storms may come, but I like to think of a rainbow on the other side.”

She said one reason she excelled was because of her parents’ high expectations of her.

“They always say, ‘You need to go to school and get your education so you don’t have to end up like us working at a factory,’” she said.

Exchange Club President Janet Brotherton presented Espinoza-Olivo with a check for $1,500 for being named ACE Award winner.

