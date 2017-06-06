Fisher Title I program knocks it out of the park

FISHER — “Hit a Home Run” was the theme for this year’s Title I reading and math family night May 9 at Fisher Grade School.

There were eight math stations and eight reading stations. One of the math activities included How Much Change? Baseball Concession Stand, where families figured out how much they had to pay for concession stand items and how much change they would get back.

Another math station was Game Day Warm-Ups, where students sharpened their math fact fluency while working on their fitness.

One of the reading activities included Hit a Home Run with Idioms, where families had to match a baseball idiom with its meaning.

Take Me Out to the Ball Game- Sequencing was another activity, where families had to sequence lyrics to the song.

There were about 100 people in attendance consisting of 21 volunteers and 75-plus family members. The volunteers were made up of Fisher Grade School staff members and Fisher community members.

Title I families were invited to have dinner, participate in reading and math stations, and have four opportunities to win a Kindle tablet.