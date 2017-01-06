Kersch inducted into honor society

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
DANVILLE — A Rantoul resident, Samantha Kersh, was inducted as a new member into the Pinnacle Honor Society at Lakeview College of Nursing during the end of the spring 2017 semester.
Pinnacle is a national honor society to recognize non-traditional students for their academic and co-curricular accomplishments.
Some of the criteria include qualifying as an adult or non-traditional student, having senior status, having a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale, demonstrating leadership, persistence and future promise, maintaining the highest ethical standards, and involvement in at least three campus and/or community activities.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.