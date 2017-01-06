Kersch inducted into honor society

DANVILLE — A Rantoul resident, Samantha Kersh, was inducted as a new member into the Pinnacle Honor Society at Lakeview College of Nursing during the end of the spring 2017 semester.

Pinnacle is a national honor society to recognize non-traditional students for their academic and co-curricular accomplishments.

Some of the criteria include qualifying as an adult or non-traditional student, having senior status, having a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale, demonstrating leadership, persistence and future promise, maintaining the highest ethical standards, and involvement in at least three campus and/or community activities.

