Summer library program set in Fisher

FISHER — The Parents In Education organization at Fisher Grade School will sponsor the summer library program again this year.
The grade school library will be open from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Summer library will begin on Tuesday, June 13 and end on Thursday, July 27.
Theme for this summer is “Pete the Cat: Rock out with a Good Book!”
Each child who participates is asked to sit down with his or her parents and decide on a personal goal of books read, pages read or minutes read during the time the library will be open.
If the child meets the goal, he or she will receive a coupon for a free personal pizza from Monical’s Pizza.
People interested in participating may sign up at the library starting June 13 and pick up a reading record.
