Rantoul Knights of Columbus awards 2017 scholarships

RANTOUL — Rantoul Knights of Columbus Council No. 4450 awarded its 2017 scholarships in early May to Ben Amerio from Rantoul Township High School and Andie Bolton from The High School of St. Thomas More, Champaign.
Each received a $750 award toward tuition or fees as they enter college this fall.
This marks the 11th consecutive year the Knights of Columbus has awarded two scholarships to area high school seniors.
