College notes

BOURBONNAIS — Tanner McLain of Gifford was named to the dean’s list during the spring 2017 semester at Olivet Nazarene University.
To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The University of Evansville has announced that two area students graduated during UE’s 159th commencement held Saturday, May 6, at the Ford Center in Evansville. The graduates are:
Mickaela Fleming of Royal, a biology major who received a bachelor of science degree.
Samantha Fleming of Royal, a biology major who received a bachelor of science degree.
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Brent A. Daugherty of Rantoul was one of 700 students who graduated from Jacksonville State University on April 28.
Daugherty received a BS in Emergency Management.
JSU President John M. Beehler presented graduates their degrees during three ceremonies, accompanied by Provost Rebecca O. Turner and Vice Provost Joe Walsh.
