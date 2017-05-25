Gifford to start softball team in wake of girl's petition to join baseball squad

GIFFORD — The Gifford school board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday night to consider formation of a girls softball team.

The action comes in the wake of a girl’s petition to join the boys baseball team because girls softball is not offered at the school.

Superintendent Rod Grimsley said there were also other girls in the community who had expressed interest in joining the baseball team.

At its monthly meeting, the board agreed to file a gender equity in athletics waiver application with the Illinois State Board of Education to allow the girl to play on the baseball team.

The board appears ready instead to start a softball team — something Grimsley said the board was likely to do in a year or two anyway.

Board members had considered adding softball earlier, undertaking a survey of students in January before deciding not to add any more sports.

“At that time we really didn’t have a diamond to use,” Grimsley said. “Since then Gifford’s got into a (summer) little league for boys (baseball) and girls for softball with eight or nine other communities.

“The little league community has worked on the diamond behind the school and got it ready to use.”

He said the survey of students in grades five through eight found about 25 girls interested in softball.

“That’s a good, solid number,” Grimsley said.

Grimsley said the action will come just in time to start the softball team for the next school year — the Illinois Elementary School Association deadline being “June 5 or 6.”

He said it will be too late to join a conference for softball, but games will be added as area schools’ schedules permit. The boys baseball team is in a league comprised of several Vermilion County schools.

Games will be played beginning in late July through the second week of September.



Teacher contract

The school board is also expected to ratify a new three-year contract with teachers.

Grimsley said the contract calls for raises of 3 percent and 2.5 percent and 2.5 percent during the three years.

