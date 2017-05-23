School board, officials say goodbye to retiring principal

FISHER — The Fisher school board bid farewell to its junior/senior high school principal.

Tom Shallenberger has been in his position for nine years and will retire June 30. He thanked the board members, Superintendent Barb Thompson, grade school Principal Jim Moxley and his school’s staff.

“I’ve truly been blessed to work with such wonderful people,” he said.

When Thompson spoke she thanked Shallenberger and said it’s been a pleasure to work with him.

“There was an absolute and complete turnaround of morale in that building,” Thompson said.

She said it began when Shallenberger initiated and pitched in to change the hallway paint from institutional green to black and orange school colors.

“You’ve gone the extra mile, made course changes, began the learning lab system. Watching you love and care for these kids has been a highlight of my educational career,” Thompson said. “Thank you.”

Jon Kelly will succeed Shallenberger as principal. Jake Palmer will take over Kelly’s duties as dean and athletic director.

Thompson also announced at last week’s school board meeting, she would meet with the bus drivers morning because she wants to address some concerns the drivers have expressed.

Several drivers complained about some things to the board. One driver called the past school year one of ups and downs.

Thompson said one of the main problems has been finding a sufficient number of drivers. She has advertised several times with little success.

One driver mentioned she felt she couldn’t even take a sick day because there was no one to cover her route.

Moxley told the board there will be two sections per grade in his K-6th grade building except for the second grade. There will be three sections at that level. That class has been relatively large from the beginning, having been split into three sections for both kindergarten and first grade.

Moxley said readiness testing for incoming kindergarten students is set for the first week after school is out later this month.

Moxley said he wished Palmer well after working with him for four years at the grade school.

The board set a public hearing on the amended budget at 6:15 p.m. June 19 prior to the regular meeting. Thompson said the largest change in the budget was receiving $50,000 more in corporate replacement taxes than she had budgeted almost a year ago.

That lowers the deficit in the education fund, but it ends up being nearly $300,000 in the red any way.

The transportation budget will close out in the red, too. Thompson had anticipated a positive balance in that fund, but the state has not made its expected payments.

