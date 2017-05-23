RTHS to honor its class of 2017 at Friday night graduation ceremony

RANTOUL — Todd Wilson said he was surprised by the amount of scholarship money awarded to students in this year’s senior class at Rantoul Township High School.

He said it says something about the academic ability of the class.

“(A total of) $884,000 and some change was just amazing,” Wilson said.

“Every year I wait for Mrs. Kavanaugh to tally it up, and when she sent me the email, I was just floored,” Wilson said of guidance counselor Julie Kavanaugh.

The amount is not just high; it exceeds the previous-high amount by about $300,000 in recent years, he said.

“I think the highest that we’ve had in the time I’ve been principal is just over $500,000,” Wilson said.

Granted, the class is a little larger than normal — about 190 students, which is 30 more than the average RTHS graduating class. But Wilson said the class is filled with high achievers.

“We just have a bunch of good kids,” he said. “There are several that stand out, and for different reasons. We have kids that are artistic and athletically talented and academically talented. This class has a good mix of all of them.”

The class will be recognized during commencement exercises set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the football field.

In the event of bad weather, the ceremony will be held in the main gymnasium. (Doors will open at 6:45 p.m.)

The class of 2017’s top 10 seniors include (in alphabetical order):

John Amerio

Vincent Beard

Paul Booth

Alexandra Hastings

Jared Jordahl

Madison McMahon

Tianna Nickens

Matthew Passarelli

Kaylee Spegal

Nicole Wolken

The Eagle band will provide special music as well as the processional and recessional. The senior choir will also provide special music, accompanied by John Amerio.

Ann Reale, president of the RTHS school board, will provide opening remarks and confer diplomas to the graduates, while Assistant Principal Brooke Billings will recognize scholarship winners, and Assistant Megan Anderson will recognize students entering the military.

Superintendent Scott Amerio will give an address and will present the class. Hastings and Wolken, who are valedictorian and salutatorian, will also speak.

