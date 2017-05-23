Girl requests to be allowed to play on Gifford Grade School baseball team

GIFFORD — The Gifford school board has agreed to file a gender equity in athletics waiver application with the Illinois State Board of Education after a girl asked to be part of the fall boys baseball team.

Superintendent Rod Grimsley said it marks the first time a student of one sex has asked to play on a team with the opposite sex.

The school board also discussed the option of instead beginning a girls softball team.

Grimsley said the student probably would not have petitioned to join the baseball team were softball offered.

Grimsley said the situation gets complicated because the Illinois State Board of Education “has their rules to follow.”

“We also belong to an organization called the IESA (Illinois Elementary School Association). We have to follow the ISBE rules first, and we have to try to fit in with that,” Grimsley said.

He said the girl’s petition to join the baseball team opens up the possibility that more girls will petition to join the team.

“We examined both options, and on that particular night we felt that might be the best thing to do is to file the waiver. (Adding softball) could be revisited again in the near future.”

Among the factors to be considered is the cost.



Other action

The board also learned K-2 will be issuing standards-based report cards for next year.

The report cards will give parents a good idea of where their children stand in terms of the Illinois State Learning Standards for the three grades.

In personnel action, the board approved the hiring of John Frerichs and Nolan Roseman for summer help.

The board approved the resignation of special education teacher Casey Flesner, effective May 25.

The board learned of a kindergarten family music night May 16. The event was a night for parents to participate in a music class with their child.

They sang songs at the kindergarten graduation Friday as well.

The first- and second-grade classes held a spring music night April 25. The third-fifth-grade classes performed with the fifth-grade band, junior high band and chorus.

The school was represented at the state track meet.

Cody Schluter finished sixth in the seventh-grade boys shot put.

Also competing: the eighth-grade 4 X 100 girls relay of Madeline Roseman, Mikayla Evans, Gigi Mulvaney and LeAnne Rogers, with alternate Paige Williard; and the seventh-grade boys 4 X 100 relay of Cooper Hannagan, Gavin Parkerson, Luke Gordon and Rowdy Hannagan, with alternate Brady Karlson.

Schluter and the relay teams all set school records this year, according to Grimsley.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

