Awards, scholarships roll in for RTHS students

RANTOUL — More than $880,000 in scholarship money was handed out to graduating seniors at last week’s Rantoul Township High School awards night.

Scholarship and award winners were honored.



SCHOLARSHIP AWARD WINNERS

Rantoul Rotary Lynn H. Gibbs Memorial Scholarship — Alexandra Hastings

Rantoul Rotary Glenn E. Hansen Memorial Scholarship — Bresly Espinoza-Olivo

James Stubblefield Memorial Scholarship — Luke Johnson

William C. Worra Memorial Scholarship — Vincent Beard

John and Dorothy Schettler Scholarship — Cassandra Raynor

Robert F. Charles Memorial Scholarship — Yaquelin Quinto

Fred Reifsteck Memorial Scholarship — Tianna Nickens

RTHS Education Association Scholarship — Tianna Nickens and Cassandra Raynor

RTHS Eagle Pride Scholarship — Hannah Shepherd

James-Evelyn Wiechman Memorial Scholarship — John Amerio

Marlene Monroe and Artie Calbert Sr. Memorial Scholarship — Tianna Nickens

Knights of Columbus Scholarship — John Amerio

Xi Eta Omicron-Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship — Violet March

Duane G. Wolken Memorial Scholarship — Danielle Birch

AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship — Casey Smith

Illinois Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship — Madison McMahon

DAR Alliance Chapter Scholarship — Madison McMahon

CORE Club Parkland College Scholarship — Perla Rodriguez

CORE Club four-year scholarship — Karsin Harper and Demarius Smith

Burger King Scholar — Caitlyn Babock and Alexandra Hastings

Bank of Rantoul Scholarship — John Amerio and Jared Jordahl

Gifford Lions Club Scholarship — Allison Cornwell

Horatio Alger Illinois Scholarship — DeAndra Bowen

Student Salute to Service Scholarship — Casey Smith and Kiernan Wallace

Rantoul Exchange Club ACE Award — Bresly Espinoza-Olivo

Rantoul Exchange Club Youth of the Year — Nicole Wolken.

RTHS Athletic Booster Club Scholarship — fall, John Amerio and Cassidy Olson; winter, Martrellian Gibson and Bresly Espinoza-Olivo; spring, Laci Gill and Jared Jordahl.

Don Myrick Memorial Scholarship — Bresly Espinoza-Olivo

Rantoul Business and Professional Women’s Club — Violet March and Cassandra Raynor.

FFA Devin Fiedler Memorial Scholarship — Jerame Jones, Zachary Martin and Bonnie Raup

National Wild Turkey Federation Scholarship — Zachary Martin

LGBT Leadership Scholarship and Mentorship Intiative — DeAndra Bowen

PEO Chapter HA Scholarship — Bresly Espinoza-Olivo

Staff Sgt. Christopher Rudzinski Leadership Award — Daniel Wallace

Jacqueline Rudzinski Memorial Scholarship — DeAndra Brown

Jabril Donald Memorial Scholarship — Whitney Meinhardt and Johan Gonzalez

Okaw Valley Student Athlete Recognition Award — John Amerio and Bresly Espinoza-Olivo

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Provost Scholarship — Nicole Wolken

Indiana State University Illinois Student Scholarship — Daijah Bennett

Indiana State University Illinois Achievement Scholarship — Daijah Bennett

Parkland College Trustees Scholarship — Stacey Bingham, Joshua Frerichs, Raina Goodrum, Madison McMahon and Mackenzie Taticek

Army Illinois National Guard Tuition Grant — Akalah Spinks and Julianna Wankel

Illinois Wesleyan University Alumni Merit Scholarship — Alexandra Hastings

University of Kentucky Music Talent Scholarship — Vincent Beard

University of Kentucky Bluegrass Spirit Academic Scholarship — Vincent Beard

University of Kentucky KY Futures Scholarship — Vincent Beard

Ball State Academic Recognition Award — Derrick Anderson

University of Illinois Principals Scholars Program Scholarship — John Amerio, Luke Johnson, Gavyn Moore and Jared Walston

University of South Alabama Presidential Scholarship — Tianna Nickens and Bonnie Raup

University of South Alabama Freshman Leadership Scholarship — Tianna Nickens

Eastern Illinois Commitment to Excellence Scholarship — Cassidy Olson

University of Illinois Presidents Award — Demarius Smith

Quincy University Deans Scholarship — Mason Hall

Quincy University Presidential Scholarship — DeAndra Bowen

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Scholarship — Jared Jordahl

University of Oregon Apex Academic Scholarship — Natalie Vaughan

Air Force ROTC Scholarship — Jared Jordahl



ACADEMIC LETTER WINNERS

Seniors — John Amerio, Vincent Beard, Stacey Bingham, Paul Booth, DeAndra Bowen, Bresly Espinoza-Olivo, Joshua Frerichs, Anisa Hall, Alexandra Hastings, Jared Jordahl, Madison McMahon, Gavyn Moore, Tianna Nickens, Cassidy Olson, Matthew Passarelli, Kaylee Spegal, Mackenzie Taticek and Nicole Wolken.

Juniors — Dynasty Brandon, Holley Brooks, James Davis, Johnathan Frerichs, Sammie Guo, Faith Johnson, Lindsay Jordahl, Bailey Miller, Jared Motley, Devin Parker, Danishka Ruiz-Cruz, Elena Shields, Seth Sprandel, Christopher Swiney, Emily Watters and Kaylie Wilson.

Sophomores — Josie Amerio, Carl Burts, Alexandra Crawford, Adam Crites, Sabrina Fullenkamp, Gillian Gawenda, Elijah Hall, Taylor Hannagan, Hannah Kelley, Rachel Klimas, Emma Larson, Aden Litwiller, Peter McCusker, Emma Mihaly, Kendrick Newlin, Nolan Roseman, Joseph Schluter, McKenna Sprandel, Joseph Swiney, Simon Walker, Jaedon Wankel and Emmitt Yale.

Freshmen — Brianna Burton, Elle Couch, Veronica Duddleston, Jonathan Gossett, Grace Hanson, Peyton Huls, Dakota Jackson, Dominique Kisantear, Zane Krile, Vincent Loosa, Kaitlyn Miles, Ezekial Mullings, Kylee Propeck, Ashley Rasor, Eli Remington, Cirila Render, Ashleigh Roque, Schae Rutledge, Jenna Sanford, Bryant Shaw, Alexandra Soltis, Alexis Turner, Jordan Walston, Madisyn Walton and Myejoi Williams.



PERFECT ATTENDANCE

Freshmen — Casey Dillman, Wade Donnelly, Samuel Duddleston, Yarelli Gordillo-Vazquez, Peyton Huls, Dakota Jackson, Vincent Loosa, Samuel Paiz, Kayla Pilarski, Maycoll Ramos, Ashley Rasor, Cirila Render, Andrew Sherrick, Tyler Staton, Tyra Watts and Loise Wines.

Sophomores — Jonathan Brenson, Alyssa Brown, Carl Burts, Bailey Coleman, Adam Crites, Marique Dorsey, Trinidy Harper, Hunter Hoffman, Morgan Isaac, Emma Larson, Landry Ludwig, Melvina Nayon, Kendrick Newlin, Lela Perry, Donell Robertson, Noah Shields, Cassandra Sosa, Courtney Sutherland and Simon Walker.

Juniors — Dynasty Brandon, Johnathan Frerichs, Sammie Guo, Lucas Millikin, Joel Pilarski, Danishaka Ruiz-Cruz and Kaylie Wilson.

Seniors — Kaylee Andersen, Kevin Angel, Darren Barnett, Stacey Bingham, Joshua Frerichs, Destiny Newlin, Caleb Shields and Nicole Wolken.



SCIENCE AWARDS

Excellence in AP Chemistry — John Amerio

Excellence in Honors Chemistry — Rachel Curtis, Elijah Hall and Rachel Klimas

Excellence in Chemistry 2 — Holley Brooks and Sammie Guo

Excellence in Physics/Honors Physics — Jared Motley and Enzo Sverzut

Excllence in Science five-year award — Daniel Bass, Jessy Garrison, Matthew Passarelli, Jared Walston and Nicole Wolken

Excellence in Science — Rylee Goodwin

Excellence in Biology — Wade Donnelly and Alexander Eppinger

Excellence in Honors Biology — Elle Couch, Vincent Loosa, Eli Remington and Ashleigh Roque

Excellence in Chemistry — Carl Burts, Lela Perry and Kyle Williams

Excellence in Zoology/Anatomy and Physiology — Kaylie Wilson and Nicole Wolken



FAMILY AND CONSUMER SCIENCE AWARDS

Excellence in Culinary I — Veronica Duddleston, Dakota Jackson and Alexis Turner

Excellence in Culinary 2 — Treven Lewis, Violet March, Lela Perry, Elena Shields, Janet Vasquez and Jaedon Wankel

Excellence in Gourmet Cooking — Holley Brooks, Gavyn Moore, Aleana Morgan and Fredderick Walker

Excellence in Child Development — Serena Pittman, Cassandra Sosa, Jade Stone, Hailey Wilson and Samariya Wilson

Excellence in Child Development II — Caitlyn Babcock and Jazmin Villegas

Excellence in Parenting — Destiny Newlin

Excellence in Clothing I — Natayviea Baker, Lela Perry, Cirila Render, Lexie Wilken, Myejoi Williams and Hailey Wilson

Excellence in Clothing II — Natayviea Baker

Excellence in Clothng III — Daijah Bennett

Excellence in Clothing IV — Jazmin Villegas

Excellence in Family and Consumer Science Students of the Year — Cassandra Raynor and Jazmin Villegas



OSHA 10-HOUR CONSTRUCTION SAFETY CARD

Brendan Brant, Natalie Brewer, Hayden Cargo, Noah Coleman, Marique Dorsey, Andrew Fifer, Dylan Flessner, Luis Franco, Raina Goodrum, Tynan Hedrick, Colten Hesterberg, Jordan Hyatt, Jared Jordahl, Dylan Meinhardt, Jacob Pierce, Joel Pilarski, Nathan Schalber, Caleb Shields, Andrew Steffens, Christopher Swiney, Kiernan Wallace and Jaeden Washington



SPECIAL AWARDS

U.S. Army Reserve National Scholar/Athlete Award — John Amerio and Bresly Espinoza-Olivo

U.S. Army Reserve G.I. Bill Grant — Karsin Harper, Casey Smith and Kiernan Wallace

Daughters of the American Revolution Award — Bresly Espinoza-Olivo

Sons of the American Revolution — Derrick Anderson

Coca-Cola Scholarship semi-finalist — Alexandra Hastings

U.S. Senate Youth Program semifinalist — Alexandra Hastings

Hugh O’Brian Youth Foundation Leadership nominees — Josie Amerio and Gillian Gawenda

American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State — Elaine Barnett, Haley Billings, Dynasty Brandon, Hannah Combs, Tiffany Coons, Jaeden Hardin, Hope Russell, Emily Schluter and Kaylie Wilson

American Legion Illini Boys State — Andrew Coons, Johnathan Frerichs, Kameren Goodell and Seth Sprandel

Illinois State Scholars — John Amerio, Vincent Beard, Stacey Bingham, Paul Booth, Joshua Frerichs, Alexandra Hastings, Jared Jordahl, Tianna Nickens, Matthew Passarelli, Kaylee Spegal and Nicole Wolken

WCIA Best of the Class 2017 Award — Alexandra Hastings

Josten’s Valedictorian Award — Alexandra Hastings

Josten’s Salutatorian Award — Nicole Wolken

ECCA Student Award — Caleb Shields and Milton Rivera-Cruz

Recongition of foreign exchange students — Jasmin Hageman (Germany) and Enzo Sverzut (Brazil)



SOCIAL SCIENCES

Excellence in Social Science ninth grade — Dakota Johnson, Dominique Kisantear and Mariah Richardson

Excellence in Social Science 10th grade — Alexandra Crawford, Elijah Hall, Rachel Klimas, Cassandra Sosa and William Wake

Excellence in Social Science 11th grade — Hannah Combs, Tiffany Coons, Sammie Guo, Jared Motley and Danishka Ruiz-Cruz

Excellence in Social Science 12th grade — Madison McMahon and Matthew Passarelli

2016-17 Larry Weaver Oustanding Social Studies Award — Alexandra Hastings



PHYSICAL EDUCATION

Excellence in personal fitness — Stacey Bingham and Caden Shields

Excellence in Strength and Conditioning — Nathan Lord and Emily Watters

Excellence in Team Sports — Maria Ortiz

Excellence in Health — Elle Couch, Jonathan Gossett and Quentin Hampton



NEW MEMBERS OF NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY

Dynasty Brandon, Holley Brooks, Tiffany Coons, Johnathan Frerichs, Sammie Guo, Faith Johnson, Lindsay Jordahl, JawDayjha McClyde, Bailey Miller, Jared Motley, Devin Parker, Elena Shields, Seth Sprandel, Jared Walston and Kaylie Wilson



PRESIDENT’S EDUCATION EXCELLENCE AWARD

John Amerio, Caitlyn Babcock, Daniel Bass, Vincent Beard, Paul Booth, Joshua Frerichs, Alexandra Hastings, Jared Jordahl, Cassidy Olson, Matthew Passarelli, Demarius Smith, Natalie Vaughan and Nicole Wolken



PRESIDENT’S EDUCATION ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Kaylee Andersen, Stacey Bingham, Bresly Espinoza-Olivo, Raina Goodrum, Madison McMahon, Destiny Newlin, Yaquelin Quinto, Shelly Richardson, Shelby Sisk, Kaylee Spegal, Madison Tome, Jared Walston, Darren Barnett, Chakhalia Dunner, Anisa Hall, Luke Johnson, Gavyn Moore, Tianna Nickens, Bonnie Raup, Perla Rodriguez, Janette-Solorzano-Aguilar, Mackenzie Taticek, Daniel Wallace and Julianna Wankel.



MATHEMATICS

Excellence in Honors Pre-Calculus — Sammie Guo and Kaylie Wilson

Excellence in Pre-Calculus and Trigonometry — Milton Rivera-Cruz and TeAziah Wright

Excellence in AP Calculus AB — Enzo Sverzut, Matthew Passarelli and Nicole Wolken

Excellence in Algebra I — Victor Bradley, Savannah Busboom, Ana Hernandez, Bartolome Hernandez, Syrina Qualters, Maggie Ramme, Danesha Robertson, Giaci Schoenfield, Alexia Sherrick and Andrew Sherrick

Excellence in Honors Algebra I — Jordan Walston and Yareli Gordillo-Vazquez

Excellence in Geometry — Danishka Ruiz-Cruz, Josie Meece, Cirila Render, Alexandra Soltis, Cassandra Sosa, Anna Smith and Jaedon Wankel

Excellence in Honors Geometry — Elle Couch, Taylor Hannagan and Ezekiel Mullings

Excellence in Algebra 2 — Elaine Barnett, Kendrick Newlin, Hanna Pieper, Lela Perr and DaDreana Strong

Excellence in Honors Algebra 2 — Ashley Baugher and Aden Litwiller

Excellence in Math 98 — Chase Haynes, Luke Johnson, Wynter-Grace Miller and Gabby Skipping-Gill



EXCHANGE CLUB STUDENTS OF THE MONTH

Alexandra Hastings, John Amerio, Natalie Vaughan, Tianna Nickens, Luke Johnson, Nicole Wolken, Cassidy Olson, Matthew Passarelli and Kaylee Spegal



INSTRUCTIONAL TEAM AWARDS

Business

Excellence in Consumer Education — Alexis Melvin

Excellence in Business/Applied Business — Elle Couch

Excellence in Computer Applications — Peter McCusker

Excellence in Web Design — Noah Ketteman

Excellence in Keyboarding 2 — Noah Ketteman and Madison Tome

Business Student of the Year — Derrick Anderson

Music

Arion Award — Vincent Beard and Jessica Padilla

John Phillip Sousa Band Award — Vincent Beard and Amber Haines

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award — Hanna Jones

Director’s Award for Band — Cassidy Olson

Director’s Award for Choir — Shapresha Johnson

National School Choral Award — Zayda Reyes

Foreign Language/Spanish

Excellence in Academic Spanish I — Jaydn Brandon, Jasmin Hagemann and Raj Patel

Excellence in Academic Spanish 2 — Ashley Baugher, Joseph Schluter and Joseph Swiney

Excellence in Academic Spanish 3 — Taylor Johnson and Emily Watters

Excellence in Academic Spanish 4 — Cassidy Olson and Nicole Wolken



ENGLISH

Excellence in English as a Second Language — Brayan De La Torre, Fabiola Elizalde and Reyes Hernandez-Silvestre

Excellence in English I — Jaydn Brandon, Eric Buford, Vincent Loosa, Jessie Renfrow, Mariah Richardson and Michael Wagner

Excellence in English 2 — Quentin Hampton, Payton Jeakins, Alexis Navarrete, Jade Stone, Janet Vazquez and Yuleydi Vazquez

Excellence in Honors English 1 — Grace Hanson

Excellence in Honors English 2 — Alexandra Crawford and Aden Litwiller

Excellence in English 3 — Noah Ketteman, Danishka Ruiz-Cruz and Freddrick Walker

Excellence in Honors English 3 — Jared Motley and Emily Watters

Excellence in English 4 — Darren Barnett, Jessica Padilla and Anai Pantoja

Excellence in Multi-Cultural Literature — Derrick Anderson

Excellence in Theater Arts — Veronica Duddleston

Excellence in Dual Credit English — Madison McMahon and Rachel Turner

Excellence in AP English Literature and Composition — Enzo Sverzut

Excellence in Journalism (Modern Media) — Kaylee Andersen, Gillian Gawenda and Natalie Vaughan

Excellence in Communication (Speech) — Vincent Beard and Norlyn Stewart



ART

Excellence in Art — Abby Carroll, TaNasia Gardner, Jessy Garrison, Jaeden Hardin, Mackenzie Haynes, Jamara O’Neal, Janette Solorzano Aguilar and Natlie Van Matre



