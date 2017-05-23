Awards, scholarships roll in for RTHS students

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
RANTOUL — More than $880,000 in scholarship money was handed out to graduating seniors at last week’s Rantoul Township High School awards night.
Scholarship and award winners were honored.
SCHOLARSHIP AWARD WINNERS
Rantoul Rotary Lynn H. Gibbs Memorial Scholarship — Alexandra Hastings
Rantoul Rotary Glenn E. Hansen Memorial Scholarship — Bresly Espinoza-Olivo
James Stubblefield Memorial Scholarship — Luke Johnson
William C. Worra Memorial Scholarship — Vincent Beard
John and Dorothy Schettler Scholarship — Cassandra Raynor
Robert F. Charles Memorial Scholarship — Yaquelin Quinto
Fred Reifsteck Memorial Scholarship — Tianna Nickens
RTHS Education Association Scholarship — Tianna Nickens and Cassandra Raynor
RTHS Eagle Pride Scholarship — Hannah Shepherd
James-Evelyn Wiechman Memorial Scholarship — John Amerio
Marlene Monroe and Artie Calbert Sr. Memorial Scholarship — Tianna Nickens
Knights of Columbus Scholarship — John Amerio
Xi Eta Omicron-Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship — Violet March
Duane G. Wolken Memorial Scholarship — Danielle Birch
AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship — Casey Smith
Illinois Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship — Madison McMahon
DAR Alliance Chapter Scholarship — Madison McMahon
CORE Club Parkland College Scholarship — Perla Rodriguez
CORE Club four-year scholarship — Karsin Harper and Demarius Smith
Burger King Scholar — Caitlyn Babock and Alexandra Hastings
Bank of Rantoul Scholarship — John Amerio and Jared Jordahl
Gifford Lions Club Scholarship — Allison Cornwell
Horatio Alger Illinois Scholarship — DeAndra Bowen
Student Salute to Service Scholarship — Casey Smith and Kiernan Wallace
Rantoul Exchange Club ACE Award — Bresly Espinoza-Olivo
Rantoul Exchange Club Youth of the Year — Nicole Wolken.
RTHS Athletic Booster Club Scholarship — fall, John Amerio and Cassidy Olson; winter, Martrellian Gibson and Bresly Espinoza-Olivo; spring, Laci Gill and Jared Jordahl.
Don Myrick Memorial Scholarship — Bresly Espinoza-Olivo
Rantoul Business and Professional Women’s Club — Violet March and Cassandra Raynor.
FFA Devin Fiedler Memorial Scholarship — Jerame Jones, Zachary Martin and Bonnie Raup
National Wild Turkey Federation Scholarship — Zachary Martin
LGBT Leadership Scholarship and Mentorship Intiative — DeAndra Bowen
PEO Chapter HA Scholarship — Bresly Espinoza-Olivo
Staff Sgt. Christopher Rudzinski Leadership Award — Daniel Wallace
Jacqueline Rudzinski Memorial Scholarship — DeAndra Brown
Jabril Donald Memorial Scholarship — Whitney Meinhardt and Johan Gonzalez
Okaw Valley Student Athlete Recognition Award — John Amerio and Bresly Espinoza-Olivo
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Provost Scholarship — Nicole Wolken
Indiana State University Illinois Student Scholarship — Daijah Bennett
Indiana State University Illinois Achievement Scholarship — Daijah Bennett
Parkland College Trustees Scholarship — Stacey Bingham, Joshua Frerichs, Raina Goodrum, Madison McMahon and Mackenzie Taticek
Army Illinois National Guard Tuition Grant — Akalah Spinks and Julianna Wankel
Illinois Wesleyan University Alumni Merit Scholarship — Alexandra Hastings
University of Kentucky Music Talent Scholarship — Vincent Beard
University of Kentucky Bluegrass Spirit Academic Scholarship — Vincent Beard
University of Kentucky KY Futures Scholarship — Vincent Beard
Ball State Academic Recognition Award — Derrick Anderson
University of Illinois Principals Scholars Program Scholarship — John Amerio, Luke Johnson, Gavyn Moore and Jared Walston
University of South Alabama Presidential Scholarship — Tianna Nickens and Bonnie Raup
University of South Alabama Freshman Leadership Scholarship — Tianna Nickens
Eastern Illinois Commitment to Excellence Scholarship — Cassidy Olson
University of Illinois Presidents Award — Demarius Smith
Quincy University Deans Scholarship — Mason Hall
Quincy University Presidential Scholarship — DeAndra Bowen
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Scholarship — Jared Jordahl
University of Oregon Apex Academic Scholarship — Natalie Vaughan
Air Force ROTC Scholarship — Jared Jordahl
ACADEMIC LETTER WINNERS
Seniors — John Amerio, Vincent Beard, Stacey Bingham, Paul Booth, DeAndra Bowen, Bresly Espinoza-Olivo, Joshua Frerichs, Anisa Hall, Alexandra Hastings, Jared Jordahl, Madison McMahon, Gavyn Moore, Tianna Nickens, Cassidy Olson, Matthew Passarelli, Kaylee Spegal, Mackenzie Taticek and Nicole Wolken.
Juniors — Dynasty Brandon, Holley Brooks, James Davis, Johnathan Frerichs, Sammie Guo, Faith Johnson, Lindsay Jordahl, Bailey Miller, Jared Motley, Devin Parker, Danishka Ruiz-Cruz, Elena Shields, Seth Sprandel, Christopher Swiney, Emily Watters and Kaylie Wilson.
Sophomores — Josie Amerio, Carl Burts, Alexandra Crawford, Adam Crites, Sabrina Fullenkamp, Gillian Gawenda, Elijah Hall, Taylor Hannagan, Hannah Kelley, Rachel Klimas, Emma Larson, Aden Litwiller, Peter McCusker, Emma Mihaly, Kendrick Newlin, Nolan Roseman, Joseph Schluter, McKenna Sprandel, Joseph Swiney, Simon Walker, Jaedon Wankel and Emmitt Yale.
Freshmen — Brianna Burton, Elle Couch, Veronica Duddleston, Jonathan Gossett, Grace Hanson, Peyton Huls, Dakota Jackson, Dominique Kisantear, Zane Krile, Vincent Loosa, Kaitlyn Miles, Ezekial Mullings, Kylee Propeck, Ashley Rasor, Eli Remington, Cirila Render, Ashleigh Roque, Schae Rutledge, Jenna Sanford, Bryant Shaw, Alexandra Soltis, Alexis Turner, Jordan Walston, Madisyn Walton and Myejoi Williams.
PERFECT ATTENDANCE
Freshmen — Casey Dillman, Wade Donnelly, Samuel Duddleston, Yarelli Gordillo-Vazquez, Peyton Huls, Dakota Jackson, Vincent Loosa, Samuel Paiz, Kayla Pilarski, Maycoll Ramos, Ashley Rasor, Cirila Render, Andrew Sherrick, Tyler Staton, Tyra Watts and Loise Wines.
Sophomores — Jonathan Brenson, Alyssa Brown, Carl Burts, Bailey Coleman, Adam Crites, Marique Dorsey, Trinidy Harper, Hunter Hoffman, Morgan Isaac, Emma Larson, Landry Ludwig, Melvina Nayon, Kendrick Newlin, Lela Perry, Donell Robertson, Noah Shields, Cassandra Sosa, Courtney Sutherland and Simon Walker.
Juniors — Dynasty Brandon, Johnathan Frerichs, Sammie Guo, Lucas Millikin, Joel Pilarski, Danishaka Ruiz-Cruz and Kaylie Wilson.
Seniors — Kaylee Andersen, Kevin Angel, Darren Barnett, Stacey Bingham, Joshua Frerichs, Destiny Newlin, Caleb Shields and Nicole Wolken.
SCIENCE AWARDS
Excellence in AP Chemistry — John Amerio
Excellence in Honors Chemistry — Rachel Curtis, Elijah Hall and Rachel Klimas
Excellence in Chemistry 2 — Holley Brooks and Sammie Guo
Excellence in Physics/Honors Physics — Jared Motley and Enzo Sverzut
Excllence in Science five-year award — Daniel Bass, Jessy Garrison, Matthew Passarelli, Jared Walston and Nicole Wolken
Excellence in Science — Rylee Goodwin
Excellence in Biology — Wade Donnelly and Alexander Eppinger
Excellence in Honors Biology — Elle Couch, Vincent Loosa, Eli Remington and Ashleigh Roque
Excellence in Chemistry — Carl Burts, Lela Perry and Kyle Williams
Excellence in Zoology/Anatomy and Physiology — Kaylie Wilson and Nicole Wolken
FAMILY AND CONSUMER SCIENCE AWARDS
Excellence in Culinary I — Veronica Duddleston, Dakota Jackson and Alexis Turner
Excellence in Culinary 2 — Treven Lewis, Violet March, Lela Perry, Elena Shields, Janet Vasquez and Jaedon Wankel
Excellence in Gourmet Cooking — Holley Brooks, Gavyn Moore, Aleana Morgan and Fredderick Walker
Excellence in Child Development — Serena Pittman, Cassandra Sosa, Jade Stone, Hailey Wilson and Samariya Wilson
Excellence in Child Development II — Caitlyn Babcock and Jazmin Villegas
Excellence in Parenting — Destiny Newlin
Excellence in Clothing I — Natayviea Baker, Lela Perry, Cirila Render, Lexie Wilken, Myejoi Williams and Hailey Wilson
Excellence in Clothing II — Natayviea Baker
Excellence in Clothng III — Daijah Bennett
Excellence in Clothing IV — Jazmin Villegas
Excellence in Family and Consumer Science Students of the Year — Cassandra Raynor and Jazmin Villegas
OSHA 10-HOUR CONSTRUCTION SAFETY CARD
Brendan Brant, Natalie Brewer, Hayden Cargo, Noah Coleman, Marique Dorsey, Andrew Fifer, Dylan Flessner, Luis Franco, Raina Goodrum, Tynan Hedrick, Colten Hesterberg, Jordan Hyatt, Jared Jordahl, Dylan Meinhardt, Jacob Pierce, Joel Pilarski, Nathan Schalber, Caleb Shields, Andrew Steffens, Christopher Swiney, Kiernan Wallace and Jaeden Washington
SPECIAL AWARDS
U.S. Army Reserve National Scholar/Athlete Award — John Amerio and Bresly Espinoza-Olivo
U.S. Army Reserve G.I. Bill Grant — Karsin Harper, Casey Smith and Kiernan Wallace
Daughters of the American Revolution Award — Bresly Espinoza-Olivo
Sons of the American Revolution — Derrick Anderson
Coca-Cola Scholarship semi-finalist — Alexandra Hastings
U.S. Senate Youth Program semifinalist — Alexandra Hastings
Hugh O’Brian Youth Foundation Leadership nominees — Josie Amerio and Gillian Gawenda
American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State — Elaine Barnett, Haley Billings, Dynasty Brandon, Hannah Combs, Tiffany Coons, Jaeden Hardin, Hope Russell, Emily Schluter and Kaylie Wilson
American Legion Illini Boys State — Andrew Coons, Johnathan Frerichs, Kameren Goodell and Seth Sprandel
Illinois State Scholars — John Amerio, Vincent Beard, Stacey Bingham, Paul Booth, Joshua Frerichs, Alexandra Hastings, Jared Jordahl, Tianna Nickens, Matthew Passarelli, Kaylee Spegal and Nicole Wolken
WCIA Best of the Class 2017 Award — Alexandra Hastings
Josten’s Valedictorian Award — Alexandra Hastings
Josten’s Salutatorian Award — Nicole Wolken
ECCA Student Award — Caleb Shields and Milton Rivera-Cruz
Recongition of foreign exchange students — Jasmin Hageman (Germany) and Enzo Sverzut (Brazil)
SOCIAL SCIENCES
Excellence in Social Science ninth grade — Dakota Johnson, Dominique Kisantear and Mariah Richardson
Excellence in Social Science 10th grade — Alexandra Crawford, Elijah Hall, Rachel Klimas, Cassandra Sosa and William Wake
Excellence in Social Science 11th grade — Hannah Combs, Tiffany Coons, Sammie Guo, Jared Motley and Danishka Ruiz-Cruz
Excellence in Social Science 12th grade — Madison McMahon and Matthew Passarelli
2016-17 Larry Weaver Oustanding Social Studies Award — Alexandra Hastings
PHYSICAL EDUCATION
Excellence in personal fitness — Stacey Bingham and Caden Shields
Excellence in Strength and Conditioning — Nathan Lord and Emily Watters
Excellence in Team Sports — Maria Ortiz
Excellence in Health — Elle Couch, Jonathan Gossett and Quentin Hampton
NEW MEMBERS OF NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY
Dynasty Brandon, Holley Brooks, Tiffany Coons, Johnathan Frerichs, Sammie Guo, Faith Johnson, Lindsay Jordahl, JawDayjha McClyde, Bailey Miller, Jared Motley, Devin Parker, Elena Shields, Seth Sprandel, Jared Walston and Kaylie Wilson
PRESIDENT’S EDUCATION EXCELLENCE AWARD
John Amerio, Caitlyn Babcock, Daniel Bass, Vincent Beard, Paul Booth, Joshua Frerichs, Alexandra Hastings, Jared Jordahl, Cassidy Olson, Matthew Passarelli, Demarius Smith, Natalie Vaughan and Nicole Wolken
PRESIDENT’S EDUCATION ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Kaylee Andersen, Stacey Bingham, Bresly Espinoza-Olivo, Raina Goodrum, Madison McMahon, Destiny Newlin, Yaquelin Quinto, Shelly Richardson, Shelby Sisk, Kaylee Spegal, Madison Tome, Jared Walston, Darren Barnett, Chakhalia Dunner, Anisa Hall, Luke Johnson, Gavyn Moore, Tianna Nickens, Bonnie Raup, Perla Rodriguez, Janette-Solorzano-Aguilar, Mackenzie Taticek, Daniel Wallace and Julianna Wankel.
MATHEMATICS
Excellence in Honors Pre-Calculus — Sammie Guo and Kaylie Wilson
Excellence in Pre-Calculus and Trigonometry — Milton Rivera-Cruz and TeAziah Wright
Excellence in AP Calculus AB — Enzo Sverzut, Matthew Passarelli and Nicole Wolken
Excellence in Algebra I — Victor Bradley, Savannah Busboom, Ana Hernandez, Bartolome Hernandez, Syrina Qualters, Maggie Ramme, Danesha Robertson, Giaci Schoenfield, Alexia Sherrick and Andrew Sherrick
Excellence in Honors Algebra I — Jordan Walston and Yareli Gordillo-Vazquez
Excellence in Geometry — Danishka Ruiz-Cruz, Josie Meece, Cirila Render, Alexandra Soltis, Cassandra Sosa, Anna Smith and Jaedon Wankel
Excellence in Honors Geometry — Elle Couch, Taylor Hannagan and Ezekiel Mullings
Excellence in Algebra 2 — Elaine Barnett, Kendrick Newlin, Hanna Pieper, Lela Perr and DaDreana Strong
Excellence in Honors Algebra 2 — Ashley Baugher and Aden Litwiller
Excellence in Math 98 — Chase Haynes, Luke Johnson, Wynter-Grace Miller and Gabby Skipping-Gill
EXCHANGE CLUB STUDENTS OF THE MONTH
Alexandra Hastings, John Amerio, Natalie Vaughan, Tianna Nickens, Luke Johnson, Nicole Wolken, Cassidy Olson, Matthew Passarelli and Kaylee Spegal
INSTRUCTIONAL TEAM AWARDS
Business
Excellence in Consumer Education — Alexis Melvin
Excellence in Business/Applied Business — Elle Couch
Excellence in Computer Applications — Peter McCusker
Excellence in Web Design — Noah Ketteman
Excellence in Keyboarding 2 — Noah Ketteman and Madison Tome
Business Student of the Year — Derrick Anderson
Music
Arion Award — Vincent Beard and Jessica Padilla
John Phillip Sousa Band Award — Vincent Beard and Amber Haines
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award — Hanna Jones
Director’s Award for Band — Cassidy Olson
Director’s Award for Choir — Shapresha Johnson
National School Choral Award — Zayda Reyes
Foreign Language/Spanish
Excellence in Academic Spanish I — Jaydn Brandon, Jasmin Hagemann and Raj Patel
Excellence in Academic Spanish 2 — Ashley Baugher, Joseph Schluter and Joseph Swiney
Excellence in Academic Spanish 3 — Taylor Johnson and Emily Watters
Excellence in Academic Spanish 4 — Cassidy Olson and Nicole Wolken
ENGLISH
Excellence in English as a Second Language — Brayan De La Torre, Fabiola Elizalde and Reyes Hernandez-Silvestre
Excellence in English I — Jaydn Brandon, Eric Buford, Vincent Loosa, Jessie Renfrow, Mariah Richardson and Michael Wagner
Excellence in English 2 — Quentin Hampton, Payton Jeakins, Alexis Navarrete, Jade Stone, Janet Vazquez and Yuleydi Vazquez
Excellence in Honors English 1 — Grace Hanson
Excellence in Honors English 2 — Alexandra Crawford and Aden Litwiller
Excellence in English 3 — Noah Ketteman, Danishka Ruiz-Cruz and Freddrick Walker
Excellence in Honors English 3 — Jared Motley and Emily Watters
Excellence in English 4 — Darren Barnett, Jessica Padilla and Anai Pantoja
Excellence in Multi-Cultural Literature — Derrick Anderson
Excellence in Theater Arts — Veronica Duddleston
Excellence in Dual Credit English — Madison McMahon and Rachel Turner
Excellence in AP English Literature and Composition — Enzo Sverzut
Excellence in Journalism (Modern Media) — Kaylee Andersen, Gillian Gawenda and Natalie Vaughan
Excellence in Communication (Speech) — Vincent Beard and Norlyn Stewart
ART
Excellence in Art — Abby Carroll, TaNasia Gardner, Jessy Garrison, Jaeden Hardin, Mackenzie Haynes, Jamara O’Neal, Janette Solorzano Aguilar and Natlie Van Matre
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.