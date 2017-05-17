Robotics a popular program at Gifford Grade School

A robot is only as good as its programmer.

— Gifford Grade School teacher Tara Stegall to one of her seventh-grade students



GIFFORD — Luke Gordon and Jeff Hardney have programmed their robot to sort colors.

Brayden Karlson and Alliyah Mann’s robot is programmed as a tank. They hope to add a plow onto it.

The students are among the seventh-graders studying in the science classes of Gifford Grade School teachers Tara Stegall and Tammy Pollard (technology coordinator).

Robotics used to be seen in the cheesy world of sci-fi movies or television, including the hulking robot that displayed some human tendencies in the ‘60s TV show “Lost in Space,” for example.

Today robotics courses are taught in middle school. They are a regular part of the work force, doing many mind-numbing, repetitious jobs. One can only hope they don’t turn to the dark side and take over like the sentient computer HAL in “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

For some students such as Gordon, the class could be a step toward a career goal. He cites “mechanical, engineering, designing (aspects). It would help with all of those. Any scientific engineering field.”

The project can also be frustrating and not for everyone as Alexis Rhoades, whose project partner was Justin Wilken, attests: “It’s complicated. We’ve had a lot of fights, but it’s good.”

They were among the seventh-graders working on their robotics projects one recent afternoon in a classroom that was loud with conversation, but all directed toward the subject matter. Their robot subjects complied as they were able, if correctly programmed.

Rhoades and Wilken were making a gyroboy, which is designed to be balanced, to run and move. But they were having some problems.

“It’s not standing up right, and it keeps falling over forward,” Wilken said, adding there is probably an error in the code.

The students are responsible for writing the code on the computer.

“The original code that we had, it didn’t work,” he said, “so we had to find another code to use.”

Stegall was working with them to figure it out, and Rhoades said they had made “a lot of progress.”

This marks the third Gifford class that has learned robotics. Prior to last school year, Stegall had a Mindstorm brainstorm. She has a Lego Mindstorm robot. Ironically,

Pollard had the same idea, to start a robotics class.

“It just kind of happened that way,” Pollard remembers. “We just had the same idea.”

They approached Superintendent Rod Grimsley about the idea, “and he was excited about it,” Stegall said.

The Illinois Education Association provided a $1,000 grant toward the $5,000 purchase of the robots. Local families, businesses and organizations donated the balance of the money. Each successive class uses the same robots owned by the school. Stegall said the school will have to secure another grant to obtain replacement parts.

Pollard said the class has opened up another world of possibility for students.

“We have had parents who have told us that ‘I think my child might be interested in doing that in the future,’’’ Pollard said.

Stegall said both she and Pollard have learned right along with the students.

“The more (the teachers) ... get familiar with them, the more we’ll be able to do with them. The kids know more than we do about the robots.”

During class, seventh-graders Makayla Sageman and Jacob DeLong were making a robot called a “Znap.”

“He can go across things and eat things,” DeLong said.

Added Sageman, “He’s kind of like a tank, and these tracks will help him climb things.”

The duo have programmed Znap to snap at people.

“We just finished building him,” DeLong said.

Cody Schluter and Shannon Cole went with “a basic model,” Schluter said.

“We went without tires and will put a second set back here. We only had four expansion sets, and they all got taken, so we went with a basic model because everyone else was doing something special. When we were going to show these at the STEAM (science technology, engineering, arts and math) night, (those attending) weren’t going to know what an original one looked like. I just thought it would be easier.”

Cole said they were working on getting the robot to climb an incline, but at that time, it was having trouble.

Pollard said they pair the students together based on who the teachers think will work well together.

“For the most part they work pretty well together,” she said. “They have a common goal that they’re working toward.”

Pollard said some students do better at the project than others, and it can’t always be predicted based on success in other subject areas.

“Sometimes we see the kids who struggle academically excel at this,” she said. “You never know who will shine at this. It takes different skills as opposed to math problems or doing essays. These hands-on things, you’d be surprised who will come forward and shine with this.”

Students were given different challenges with the same robot. The first challenge was a minefield mat. They had to manuever the robot without touching the mines.

The second was an obstacle course that had to be solved, while the third challenge was a “free-build engineering project they could do on their own,” Pollard said, adding that they have learned what works and what doesn’t work as far as the assembly process and in what order to do the projects.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Pollard said. “I think I’m learning something every day.”

Both Gordon and Hardney called the project “fun but hard.”

Hardney said it is enjoyable “because we get to engineer and build. It’s almost like you’re at home, and somewhat we get to build it for free.”

Mann said the class is helpful and instructive.

“Instead of sitting here and learning stuff out of the textbook, you get to do stuff hands-on and learn stuff on your own.”

Kirstin Sutherland, whose partner is Tristan Cravens, said they made a tank bot.

“When we finish ... we’ll take him outside and see if he can go over things,” Sutherland said.

