Passarelli named Exchange student of month

RANTOUL — Matthew Passarelli was named the Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month.

Passarelli, a son of Peter and Beth Passarelli of Rantoul, ranked 10th in his Rantoul Township High School senior class with a grade point average of 5.063.

School activities have included student council, Future Business Leaders of America, scholastic bowl, cross country, Eagle Mentor Program, National Honor Society and Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering.

Honors and awards include high honors, award for excellence in chemistry and was admitted into the Principal Scholarship Program at the University of Illinois.

His civic and volunteer activities: University of Illinois Day of Service, blood donor, several community service projects sponsored by NHS, cross country, FBLA and student council, including Mr. RTHS, Senior Survivor, food drives, community cleanups and Halloween Extravaganza.

His work experience includes being a grocery stocker and cashier at County Market.

Passarelli plans to attend college “out west” to study physics or engineering.

